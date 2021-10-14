SPONSORED: Looking to enhance your career prospects? Fife College might have the answer

Looking for something to help enhance your career prospects? Think that boosting your skills might help, but don’t know where to start? Look no further!

A short-term, online, flexible course could be the ideal way for you to build on your core skills and learn new skills.

Fife College has recently introduced a new range of FREE short Skills Boost courses for Autumn 2021, to help individuals in Fife who are looking to upskill or retrain in key industry sectors, which could also help those affected by the end of the furlough scheme.

The £66 billion pound job support system set-up by the UK Government at the beginning of the pandemic ended on the 30th of September, leaving many people in Fife unsure about the future of their job.

Don’t let worries about the cost of learning stop you

Misconceptions can often put people off learning a new skill or retraining for a new career. Have you ever thought: “I’d love to do that but I don’t have the time or the money”? The good news is that studying something new doesn’t have to be a big investment in time and money.

The fully-funded Skills Boost courses running at Fife College are FREE and, depending on the course you sign up for, they can take from only a couple of days to just a few months to complete, and they can quickly and effectively enhance your skills in several different sectors and industries.

How you think and act now could make a huge difference to your future career. So why not consider adding to your CV by taking one (or more!) of these short courses and increasing your employability?

Subject areas covered include:

BUSINESS: Learn about customer service and business as well as interview and team-working skills.

HOSPITALITY: For those involved in hospitality and catering, the care sector, food retailing and food processing and anyone interested in food hygiene.

WASTE MANAGEMENT: Develop your values, attitudes and skills towards achieving a circular economy and protecting our environment.

AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING: Acquire the knowledge and skills required to work safely on Electric/Hybrid vehicles whilst carrying out routine maintenance and repair activities.

COMPUTING AND CYBER: Gain PC Passport and Cyber Security qualifications, or learn more about the Internet of Things.

MATHEMATICS: Build on your Numeracy Core Skills, learning transferable numeracy skills, including understanding and using graphs, tables, charts, and diagrams.

Not only are these short courses free of charge, but most of them are online, and several of them are flexible too; meaning you can start and finish your studies whenever you choose. So, you can fit in your studying around your other commitments, without worrying about travel and childcare for example – you simply study from the comfort of your own home.

Dorothée Leslie, Vice-Principal, Academic Strategy at Fife College said: “The end of the furlough scheme has been a landmark event in the timeline of this pandemic, and I know it has left many worried about the future of their employment.

“At Fife College we want to provide all the help we can to those who are worried about their job, or looking for a career change, by helping them to upskill and reskill quickly.

“That’s why we’ve designed these free, short-term, skills boost courses that can quickly provide a helping hand to anyone’s career.

“We’re offering them across a variety of different industry sectors and they are designed to provide relevant qualifications that can help get those studying with us back into the world of work.

“We’re confident that these courses could make a significant difference to those who study with us and help them to transform their career.”

Think of where a new qualification could take your career. You could increase your potential and transform your life in just a matter of weeks by reskilling and upskilling with Fife College.

Signing up is easy – visit the Fife College website here, select the course that you are interested in and submit your application.

What are you waiting for? You’ve got nothing to lose and new skills to gain!