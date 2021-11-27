Early work on Methven Primary School’s new standalone gym and dining hall begins

An error occurred. Please try again.

Methven Primary School is being upgraded with a new standalone gym and dining hall built to high environmental standards.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the improvement project at the rural school, situated on the outskirts of Perth, is in its early stages.

The new building will be considerably larger than the existing hall and will include kitchen and toilet facilities.

And it will be built to Passivhaus standards which will help the local authority towards meeting climate change reduction targets.

Buildings with Passivhaus Standard are designed and constructed with materials which allows them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

In the first steps taken during the summer, the nursery outdoor play area was relocated and upgraded and a new access path was formed from Culdeesland Road.

The demolition of the existing gym building began in October and is expected to be completed soon, the council said.

The next phase of work is not planned until summer 2022 and will see the car park extended and upgraded to improve drop off facilities for school transport and provide charging stations for electric vehicles.

The local authority has yet to confirm a timeline for when the upgrades will be completed.

However a spokesperson said: “Further details of the timescales for building the new hall will be confirmed once the design work is complete and the normal planning process has been undertaken.

“Neighbours will have the opportunity to view plans and comment on part of the planning process.”

Investment ‘warmly welcomed’

The progress has been welcomed by Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith, especially in the wake of COP26 where climate change was at the forefront.

She said: “I was delighted to read of Perth and Kinross Council taking huge steps to make public buildings more energy efficient and actually delivering on their commitments by ensuring new buildings such as those at Methven Primary School are built to Passivhaus standards.

“Alongside that, electric vehicle charging points are being installed and a new area for school transport is being installed.

“Methven serves a significant rural area and this will be very welcome.

“The investment in the building will be warmly welcomed by the school and wider community and I thank our ward councillors for lobbying for this investment and look forward to seeing the project progress.”

Local councillor David Illingworth, who represents Almond and Earn, said the investment will benefit local children for “many years to come”.