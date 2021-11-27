Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Early work on Methven Primary School’s new standalone gym and dining hall begins

Methven Primary School is being upgraded with a new standalone gym and dining hall built to high environmental standards.
By Rebecca McCurdy
November 27 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 27 2021, 1.30pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Liz Smith MSP with local councillors David Illingworth and Frank Smith and Cllr Caroline Shiers (Convenor of Lifelong Learning) have praised the project's progress.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the improvement project at the rural school, situated on the outskirts of Perth, is in its early stages.

The new building will be considerably larger than the existing hall and will include kitchen and toilet facilities.

And it will be built to Passivhaus standards which will help the local authority towards meeting climate change reduction targets.

Buildings with Passivhaus Standard are designed and constructed with materials which allows them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

Neighbours will have the opportunity to view plans and comment on part of the planning process.”

In the first steps taken during the summer, the nursery outdoor play area was relocated and upgraded and a new access path was formed from Culdeesland Road.

The demolition of the existing gym building began in October and is expected to be completed soon, the council said.

The next phase of work is not planned until summer 2022 and will see the car park extended and upgraded to improve drop off facilities for school transport and provide charging stations for electric vehicles.

The local authority has yet to confirm a timeline for when the upgrades will be completed.

However a spokesperson said: “Further details of the timescales for building the new hall will be confirmed once the design work is complete and the normal planning process has been undertaken.

“Neighbours will have the opportunity to view plans and comment on part of the planning process.”

Investment ‘warmly welcomed’

The progress has been welcomed by Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith, especially in the wake of COP26 where climate change was at the forefront.

She said: “I was delighted to read of Perth and Kinross Council taking huge steps to make public buildings more energy efficient and actually delivering on their commitments by ensuring new buildings such as those at Methven Primary School are built to Passivhaus standards.

“Alongside that, electric vehicle charging points are being installed and a new area for school transport is being installed.

“Methven serves a significant rural area and this will be very welcome.

“The investment in the building will be warmly welcomed by the school and wider community and I thank our ward councillors for lobbying for this investment and look forward to seeing the project progress.”

Local councillor David Illingworth, who represents Almond and Earn, said the investment will benefit local children for “many years to come”.

