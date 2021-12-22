Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth Grammar School improvement recognised by inspectors following ‘weak’ report two years ago

Perth Grammar School has been recognised for its improvement in monitoring attainment, two years after receiving a weak inspection report.
By Rebecca McCurdy
December 22 2021, 12.01pm Updated: December 22 2021, 12.33pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Senior staff at the Fair City secondary school were told to make a raft of improvements by Education Scotland following the November 29 assessment.

Inspectors set raising attainment and achievement as a priority for the school, with more rigorous assessment for S1-S3 pupils necessary in particular.

The 2019 report also said the school had been unable to identify or act on gaps in attainment due to insufficient analysis of data.

Identifying attainment gaps

Now “positive interactions” have been acknowledged between learners and staff, after communication was noted as ineffective in 2019.

Improvements have been noted by the inspection body, which said senior leaders have introduced effective systems to monitor attainment data for all learners.

Education Scotland revisited the school in November, after traditional inspections were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

HM Inspector Charles Rooney praised the Perth Grammar’s progress, however he recognised the challenges brought by the pandemic.

Pandemic effect

Inspectors said “careful planning” allowed the school to “respond flexibly” to the pandemic and provide additional support to pupils who require it.

The school has therefore been given additional time to implement fully its priorities for improvement and Perth and Kinross Council is expected to update inspectors within a year.

Mr Rooney said: “Understandably, the school has been responding to the challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These have had a significant impact on the work of the school. Staff are implementing plans to support recovery.

“Staff are addressing the recommendations from the original inspection successfully, although we recognise the school needs some more time to implement fully its priorities for improvement.”

The school caters for approximately 890 pupils from Perth, with its catchment area covering primary schools in the North Muirton and Tulloch areas of Perth, the A9 corridor to Luncary and Murthly and west to Methven.

Councillor Caroline Shiers, lifelong learning committee convener.

Caroline Shiers, the local authority’s lifelong learning committee convener, said: “The past two years have been enormously difficult for schools.

“This report highlights the tremendous work done at Perth Grammar School to ensure any impact on the education of children and young people was minimised.

“It also recognises the huge amount of work done at Perth Grammar School to ensure any impact on the education of children and young people was minimised.

“However, staff are not complacent and will continue to make improvements and we will keep parents and guardians informed of progress.

“Our education officers are working with all schools to ensure we continue to raise standards across Perth and Kinross.”

