WATCH: Our World Book Day reading with author Chae Strathie and Victoria Park Primary School

Today is the 25th World Book Day – and we have recorded a special reading with award-winning children’s author Chae Strathie.

Chae has written numerous well-known kids’ favourites, including Jumblebum, The Loon on the Moon, The Tickle Tree and the Dear Dinosaur series.

He joined children at Dundee’s Victoria Park Primary School for our World Book Day reading, and pupils ‘wriggled and jiggled’ with him as he read one of his most popular stories, Gorilla Loves Vanilla, and performed a song.

As well as his picture books for younger readers, Chae, who lives in Dundee, has recently published a non-fiction historical series with the British Museum, entitled So You Think You’ve Got It Bad.

Today Victoria Park Primary School and schools across Tayside and Fife will be celebrating World Book Day, many inviting children to dress up as their favourite fictional characters.

World Book Day, sponsored by National Book Tokens, was launched in 1997 with the aim of encouraging reading together and reading for pleasure as a habit for life.

IN PICTURES: World Book Day with Chae Strathie and Victoria Park Primary School

