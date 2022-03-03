WATCH: Our World Book Day reading with author Chae Strathie and Victoria Park Primary School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

WATCH: Our World Book Day reading with author Chae Strathie and Victoria Park Primary School

By Cheryl Peebles
March 3 2022, 6.10am Updated: March 3 2022, 9.15am

Today is the 25th World Book Day – and we have recorded a special reading with award-winning children’s author Chae Strathie.

Chae has written numerous well-known kids’ favourites, including Jumblebum, The Loon on the Moon, The Tickle Tree and the Dear Dinosaur series.

He joined children at Dundee’s Victoria Park Primary School for our World Book Day reading, and pupils ‘wriggled and jiggled’ with him as he read one of his most popular stories, Gorilla Loves Vanilla, and performed a song.

As well as his picture books for younger readers, Chae, who lives in Dundee, has recently published a non-fiction historical series with the British Museum, entitled So You Think You’ve Got It Bad.

Today Victoria Park Primary School and schools across Tayside and Fife will be celebrating World Book Day, many inviting children to dress up as their favourite fictional characters.

World Book Day, sponsored by National Book Tokens, was launched in 1997 with the aim of encouraging reading together and reading for pleasure as a habit for life.

IN PICTURES: World Book Day with Chae Strathie and Victoria Park Primary School

Victoria Park Primary School pupils were captivated by Chae’s performance. Pictures by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Chae had a helping hand from his sidekick Cheeky Charlie.

Read more on World Book Day:

Children’s reading habits in numbers and why reading is so important

22 of the best books for children recommended by a Fife librarian

OPINION: Please don’t stop reading to your children just because they’ve started school

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier