Pupils see baby bee hatch during beekeeping lesson at Fife primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Pupils see baby bee hatch during beekeeping lesson at Fife primary school

By Sheanne Mulholland
June 15 2022, 10.28am Updated: June 16 2022, 10.37am
Youngsters enjoy beekeeping lesson at Fife primary school.
Youngsters enjoy beekeeping lesson at Fife primary school.

Young pupils saw a baby bee hatching from an egg and tasted fresh honey straight from the hive during a special beekeeping lesson.

A composite class of P1-4s, at Dairsie Primary School, wore protective beekeeping outfits to get a closer look at the bees living in a hive on school grounds.

The class rent the hive from Webster Honey as part of an environment project, in which they have been studying the ecosystem of bees.

Beekeeper Meik Molitor visits the school weekly to help the children care for the bees, with Dairsie one of only six schools in Scotland to have a beehive from the company.

Dairsie Primary School pupils involved in beekeeping lesson.

After their first lesson, teacher Ruth Selbie said: “The children loved it. They were made up to have their beekeeping suits, and seeing the bee hatching was the highlight.

“They got to see inside the combs – some of the compartments have honey and some of them are full of eggs.

“The eggs are only about the size of a pinky nail. Meik had lifted a grate out and was talking about it and as he held it up a bee hatched out of one of the eggs.”

Some of the braver children amongst the group held the slides of honeycomb, which can have around 100 bees living on them.

And they learned how to spot the hive’s queen bee, who is around two-years-old, through her distinctive marking.

Professional beekeeper Meik Molitor leads kids beekeeping lesson.

The pupils scraped some honey out of the hive and took it back to their classroom to eat.

Ruth said: “One of the girls said she didn’t like honey but she tasted it anyway and said it was really nice.

“She said it was sweeter than other honey, maybe because it was so fresh.”

The hive is located in the school’s community garden. The school had it delivered around two years ago, but the lessons were delayed due to the pandemic.

During that time Meik has cared for the bees and says they have thrived in their surroundings due to ‘nice gardens’ and lots of rapeseed in the fields nearby.

Meik Molitor with the pupils at Dairsie Primary School and their teacher.

Meik said: “The children are very interested. Every time I turn up they say ‘here’s the bee man’ and they watch me from the classroom.

“Now it’s their turn to get involved and they are amazed. They’ve already learned a lot about the importance of bees.

“When I first turned up I asked them what would happen if we had no bees and they said there would be no honey, but now they understand a bit more about how they are good for our lives too.”

VIDEO: Behind the scenes with beekeeper at his apiary in in Perthshire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier