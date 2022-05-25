Why has Morgan Academy’s lawn been dug up? There’s a blooming good reason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Why has Morgan Academy’s lawn been dug up? There’s a blooming good reason

By Cheryl Peebles
May 25 2022, 6.00am
Morgan Academy pupils sowing wildflower meadow.
Schoolchildren are creating a wildflower meadow at Morgan Academy.

If you’ve passed Morgan Academy recently you may have wondered why its previously pristine lawn is now a patch of mud.

But you’ll be reassured to know that it won’t be barren for long – it will soon be bursting with wildflowers including poppies, red campion and sunflowers.

Pupils from the secondary school and associated primary schools sowed seeds to create a wildflower meadow in front of the iconic school, one of Dundee’s best-loved buildings.

It’s one of a chain of wildflower meadows being created across the city with the Eden Project, which is bringing a major visitor attraction in the city.

Come July, it’s hoped the spot at the corner of Pitkerro Road and Forfar Road will become a riot of colour – returning annually for many summers to come.

A sowing afternoon was held last Friday. Pictures supplied.

With native species also including corn chamomile, corn flower, scentless mayweed, oxeye daisy and meadow buttercup, the biodiverse meadow will be both eye-catching and a rich habitat for pollinators and other species.

After the triangular plot was ploughed pupils were joined by Eden Project representatives to sow last Friday.

Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian said: “We are in the business of learning at Morgan Academy, and we believe that nature has much to teach us about how we can live with environment and sustainably in mind.

The school worked with the Eden Project to transform its lawn.

“The meadow will provide students with multiple opportunities to learn about nature and biodiversity and will provide our young people with a valuable opportunity to work with partner agencies and with real life data to better understand our natural environment and its needs.”

As well as becoming a colourful focal point helping to generate a sense of environmental pride, Mr Lothian hopes the meadow will boost connections between the school, Stobswell community and natural environment.

He said: “Increasing the biodiversity in the spaces around us is a great way to open the conversation and create deeper connections to nature.”

The meadow will be cut back over the winter to allow space and light for new wildflower seeds to germinate.

Planting was funded by Dundee-based charity the Alexander Moncur Trust.

The meadow should bloom come July.

Hear the spellbinding performance of Dundee’s young musician of the year Morgan Academy pupil Ryan Dolby

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier