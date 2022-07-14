Want to have your say on the new Monifieth High School? Here’s how

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals will get to have their say on the new Monifeith High School later this month.

Angus Council has lodged a formal notice – a proposal of application notice – outlining details of a public consultation on the new school which will replace the current ageing building.

There had been concern that the local authority could abandon the project because of spiralling costs.

However last month councillors agreed to increase the budget for the replacement school, meaning the project can move to the next phase.

When can I have my say?

Members of the public will be able to view the exhibition online and at Monifieth Library from Thursday, July 28.

There will also be a number of public engagement events, as follows:

Monifieth High School – Thursday, July 28 between 3pm and 6:30pm, and Wednesday, August 24 between 4pm and 7pm

Birkhill Primary School – Tuesday, August 2 between 4pm and 6pm

A final drop-in event at Monifieth High on Thursday, September 15 between 4pm and 7pm. At this event the public can provide feedback on the previous engagement sessions.

These events will be attended by the project’s client team, main contractor and the project architect.

What can we expect the at the new school?

Councillors previously agreed that the new learning campus would include a swimming pool and sports block.

The inclusion of an early learning centre facility within the campus was also approved at a committee meeting held last year.

However the public Monifieth library will not move to the new school after a previous public consultation revealed people would likely stop using the library if it shifted.

The library is currently on the town’s High Street whilst the high school is on Panmurefield Road – approximately 20 minutes away by foot.

How much will the new school cost?

When first approved, the replacement school had been expected to cost £50m to build.

However the project faced “significant” cost increases due to external factors such as energy and fuel costs, Brexit, the Covid pandemic and material shortages.

The new campus is now expected to cost around £56m.