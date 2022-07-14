Want to have your say on the new Monifieth High School? Here’s how

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Want to have your say on the new Monifieth High School? Here’s how

By Laura Devlin
July 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 14 2022, 10.38am
Monifieth High School.
Last month councillors agreed to increase the budget for the replacement school, meaning the project can move to the next phase

Locals will get to have their say on the new Monifeith High School later this month.

Angus Council has lodged a formal notice – a proposal of application notice – outlining details of a public consultation on the new school which will replace the current ageing building.

There had been concern that the local authority could abandon the project because of spiralling costs.

However last month councillors agreed to increase the budget for the replacement school, meaning the project can move to the next phase.

When can I have my say?

Members of the public will be able to view the exhibition online and at Monifieth Library from Thursday, July 28.

There will also be a number of public engagement events, as follows:

  • Monifieth High School – Thursday, July 28 between 3pm and 6:30pm, and Wednesday, August 24 between 4pm and 7pm
  • Birkhill Primary School – Tuesday, August 2 between 4pm and 6pm
  • A final drop-in event at Monifieth High on Thursday, September 15 between 4pm and 7pm. At this event the public can provide feedback on the previous engagement sessions.

These events will be attended by the project’s client team, main contractor and the project architect.

What can we expect the at the new school?

Councillors previously agreed that the new learning campus would include a swimming pool and sports block.

The inclusion of an early learning centre facility within the campus was also approved at a committee meeting held last year.

However the public Monifieth library will not move to the new school after a previous public consultation revealed people would likely stop using the library if it shifted.

The library is currently on the town’s High Street whilst the high school is on Panmurefield Road – approximately 20 minutes away by foot.

How much will the new school cost?

When first approved, the replacement school had been expected to cost £50m to build.

However the project faced “significant” cost increases due to external factors such as energy and fuel costs, Brexit, the Covid pandemic and material shortages.

The new campus is now expected to cost around £56m.

New Monifieth High School WILL go ahead as councillors vote to back project

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier