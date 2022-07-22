At what age can you let your children go out to play on their own?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

At what age can you let your children go out to play on their own?

By Cheryl Peebles
July 22 2022, 10.31am
The age children can go out alone - tell us what you think is right in our poll. (Stock image from Shutterstock).
The age children can go out alone - tell us what you think is right in our poll. (Stock image from Shutterstock).

What age can children go out alone, whether to the park, walking to a friend’s house or to the local shop?

After a lunch time visit to the play park this week I let my eight-year-old daughter stay there with her 11-year-old brother as I returned home to work.

Was she too young? Am I being a helicopter parent in doubting my decision?

Every parent will or should be asking themselves these questions when their child reaches that age of wanting a little bit of freedom.

Unfortunately, I found, there’s no right answer.

What do you think?

According to children’s charity the NSPCC, 12 is the age they recommend children reach before they are left home alone – but only if they are comfortable being left.

The advice is a little more vague when it comes to being allowed to go out and play with their friends, or walk to the shops alone.

There are so many more variables.

Whether children have to cross busy roads will influence parents’ decisions.

How far away are the shops? What roads will they have to cross? Is the play park next to a river? Who will they be with?

When I left my daughter with my son and his friend, I told my son to phone me if she decided to come home before them. I knew she’d get fed up playing with the boys quickly.

She had two minor roads to cross on the five-minute walk home.

As I child in the 1980s, I remember playing out with my friends in my early primary school years.

According to the British Children’s Play Survey conducted in April 2020, the average age a child was allowed to play outside alone was 10.7, while their parents said they were allowed out when they were 8.

What’s the experts’ advice?

Still questioning whether I should have allowed my daughter to stay at the park – and particularly to walk home alone – I asked NSPCC Scotland for advice.

Gail Sayles, local campaigns manager, confirmed there was no legal age requirement for allowing children out alone, but warned it is against the law to do so or to leave them alone if it puts them at risk.

She said: “As children get older, it’s likely they’ll want a bit more independence. Going out without an adult is a natural step for them to take, when the time is right.

“It can be hard for parents to decide whether their child is ready. There’s a lot to think about and a lot they might be worried about and every family is different.

Gail Sayles, local campaigns manager for NSPCC Scotland. Picture supplied.

“Every child is different, so it’s up to the parents or carers to decide whether a child is ready.”

The charity has lots of advice on its website, and Gail recommended parents should consider their child’s age and maturity and these questions:

  • Do you think they’re old enough?
  • How long could they cope on their own?
  • Can they deal with risks?
  • Will they behave responsibly?
  • Will they be safe?

Possibly most important, though, is how the child feels about going out alone.

Gail said: “Some children like to take every opportunity to show they can be grown up and they might be keen to be independent, while others will feel nervous about the responsibility.”

Make sure to know this

If children are permitted out alone, NSPCC Scotland recommends adults should know:

  • Where they are going
  • What they will be doing
  • Who they will be with
  • When they will be back

And kids should know:

  • Their full name
  • Address
  • Two trusted adults’ phone numbers
  • How to cross roads safely

What does the law say?

While there is no legal age in Scotland for children being allowed out on their own, parents could still be prosecuted for neglect in some cases.

Under the Children and Young Persons (Scotland) Act 1937, parents or carers could be convicted of neglect and fined or imprisoned if they are deemed to have neglected or abandoned a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

At what age can a child be left home alone?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier