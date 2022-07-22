‘Screamer!’ Fans react as Dundee United reveal new away kit – and Macron apologise for delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have launched their new away kit for the 2022/23 campaign.

The home shirt is the first to feature United’s redesigned club crest, given the home jersey boasts a retro badge celebrating the Tangerines’ 1983 Premier Division title win.

The Terrors’ new motto, ‘United in Pursuit’, adorns the rear of the collar.

And Arabs have been quick to deliver their verdict on social media.

A Still Game favourite among Twitter memes summed up the feelings of many fans who reckon ‘that’s actually quite good, that…’

The black styling – akin to St Mirren’s effort this term – saw the shirt described as ‘a screamer’.

Whether a few of those are scored by the players wearing it remains to be seen.

😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Love a black away kit tbh, screamer https://t.co/DILY1O82a5 — Ross 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@rford_31) July 22, 2022

The launch of the away shirt follows a positive reaction to the club’s home kit.

However, the praise was far from universal, with the effort compared to a training top.

Looks like a training kit — Andrew Whytock (@whytock_andrew) July 22, 2022

And some supporters reckon it would be more suited to new keeper Mark Birighitti than their outfield stars.

That’s a goalie top — Jed Love (@JedLove83) July 22, 2022

Nice 3rd keeper kit wheres the away kit? — Rory H (@Roryhanna45) July 22, 2022

Dundee United intended to put the away kit on sale by July 30.

However, the club have revealed that a distribution issue in China has resulted in a delay.

Manufacturers Macron have apologised and the new launch date is yet to be confirmed.