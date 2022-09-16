Getting ready for the journey of life: open day at St Leonards school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
September 16 2022, 12.32pm Updated: September 16 2022, 12.51pm
Pupils at St Leonards School - image correlating the article about St Leonards open day

On October 1, St Leonards School in St Andrews will welcome families to its whole school Open Day. Parents and prospective pupils will have the opportunity to tour the historic campus, houses within medieval walls in the Fife coastal town. They will hear from the Head, Simon Brian, and meet staff and pupils, who will be on hand to show them round and tell their own St Leonards story.

The Open Day at St Leonards is a chance for the leading co-educational day and boarding school – previously named Scotland’s Independent School of the Year – to showcase its impressive credentials, from its inspiring curriculum to its broad co-curriculum.

St Leonards is proud to be one of just two schools in the UK to actively offer all four International Baccalaureate programmes, from the Primary Years Programme in Years 1-6 up to the Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme in the Sixth Form.

This year’s IB Diploma results in the Sixth Form were record breaking, with pupils achieving an average of 36 points out of a possible 45. Two pupils scored the perfect 45 points, placing them amongst the top 300 candidates worldwide, while a further two achieved 44 points.

Destinations for the class of 2022 included Edinburgh, Dundee, Bristol, Nottingham and University College London, as well as Medicine at Aberdeen, Physics at the University of St Andrews, and a range of international institutions such as Glion in Switzerland and a prestigious golf scholarship at Wingate University, North Carolina.

GCSE results, too, were outstanding, with 54.5% of candidates achieving the top grades of nine, eight and seven.

That academic excellence carries over onto the sporting field with many pupils going on to play at the highest level. With its setting, it’s only natural too that golf is a focus and St Leonards has a leading six-tier programme, in partnership with the St Andrews Links Trust, which caters for pupils from age eight upwards. It gives students unrivalled access to the world-famous Links courses in the “home of golf”.

St Leonards students ready to play golf
St Leonards gives students unrivalled access to the world-famous Links courses in the “home of golf”.

Prepare your child for “the journey of life”

But there’s much more still to this school. Fundamental to St Leonards’ attraction, which has seen it draw pupils of 35 different nationalities, is its ethos.

Head Simon Brian describes it as “getting pupils ready for the journey of life”.

Students walking in St Leonards uniforms.
Pupils at St Leonards are encouraged to be principled, caring, open-minded.

He adds: “This idea of preparing young people for life is very much part of our ethos and all of our teachers are passionate about developing these lifelong skills and love of learning, wherever life may take our young people.”

Pupils at St Leonards are encouraged to be principled, caring, open-minded, knowledgeable, reflective, internationally-minded and balanced inquirers, thinkers, communicators, and risk-takers.

The scope of the school’s offering is also a key attraction. The co-curriculum at St Leonards has more than 50 different activities. Beach School is a staple of the weekly timetable in the Junior Years, and all ages can try their hand at beekeeping in the St Leonards apiary – the limited edition St Leonards honey is hit with pupils and parents alike. Other pursuits include an aquathlon in the school pool, a climbing club and Music School where orchestras and choirs mix with the St Leonards Ukulele Group, fondly known as the SLUGS.

St Leonards: a gem in the heart of St Andrews

Of course, the school’s setting is hard to beat. With its stunning grounds located right in the heart of St Andrews, St Leonards is only two minutes from the beach and within easy walking distance of the historic links, as well as the famous cathedral, university and castle.

St Leonards students playing lacrosse
Academic excellence carries over onto the sporting field with many pupils going on to play at the highest level.

Pupils can board from age ten and, thanks to an ambitious £4 million refurbishment programme, they stay in houses with stylish open-plan kitchens and spacious communal areas. The younger boarding house, St Rule, is a ‘home from home’ with comfy bean bags for movie nights, as well as a table tennis and pool table for evening games. For day pupils, there is a home-to-school bus service running daily from Cupar, Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy, Leuchars train station and across the East Neuk of Fife.

Discover St Leonards at the whole school Open Day on Saturday, 1 October. Register online now by visiting the St Leonards School website.

students and teacher at St Leonards school
Meet the staff and pupils of St Leonards on October 1st.
