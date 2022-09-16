St Andrews declared Scotland’s best university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

St Andrews declared Scotland’s best university

By Chloe Burrell
September 16 2022, 8.26am Updated: September 16 2022, 9.09am
St Andrews University has been named the best in Scotland and second best in the UK.
St Andrews University has been named the best in Scotland and second best in the UK.

St Andrews has been declared Scotland’s best university, beating Edinburgh and Glasgow to the top spot.

The Fife university ranked first in Scotland and second UK-wide in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.

Principal and vice-chancellor Dame Sally Mapstone welcomed the news, saying: “This is another very welcome endorsement of the quality of research-led teaching at St Andrews and the hard work of all our staff and students, but they would be the first to say that this is not the week for celebration.

“We will in due course be marking this achievement with all in our community.”

Top for academic experience, say students

In 2021, St Andrews was named as the top academic institution in the UK, becoming the first university in the table’s 30-year-history to beat both Oxford and Cambridge to the title.

Even amid the Covid-19 pandemic when the university was forced to move classes online, St Andrews recorded only a small decline in student satisfaction while others across the country saw a sharp fall.

The results of the National Student Survey (NSS) for 2022, published in July, showcased that the university is top in the UK for student academic experience, scoring 80.5%.

The survey reflects student responses to core questions relating to academic support, learning resources, teaching, management, assessment, personal development and satisfaction.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone at the 2022 graduations. Picture: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

The survey also named St Andrews as the UK’s top mainstream university, the 14th time in the past 16 years that the Scottish university has been at the very top for student experience.

More than 89% of St Andrews’ final year students surveyed gave the university top marks for the quality of the learning and teaching experience.

The university was also ranked in the top 10 for 22 subject areas.

The survey unveiled that almost 87% of St Andrews graduates go into high-skilled jobs or more study.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Edinburgh came second with Glasgow third.

