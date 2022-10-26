Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals ‘big plans’ for his work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals ‘big plans’ for his work

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 26 2022, 5.34pm Updated: October 26 2022, 5.58pm
Pumpkin carving expert James Phimister with some of this creations.
Pumpkin carving expert James Phimister with some of this creations.

A Fife pumpkin carver whose work has grabbed the attention of experts in America has announced ‘big plans’ for his Halloween creations.

James Phimister, from Kirkcaldy – also known as Pumpkin McFife – has been perfecting his art for a decade, gifting his work to friends and family along the way.

But now he says he is ready to turn his ‘obsession’ into a business and has started putting plans into place to launch handcrafted ‘everlasting pumpkins’ onto the market.

He said: “I’m doing it as a hobby just now but I have big ideas to turn it into a business.”

Pumpkin carving expert James Phimister shows us some of his designs. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

James, 43, first carved the Halloween-associated fruit for a family party when his two sons were young, at the request of his wife, Tracy.

And what quickly became an obsession, turned into a unique artform and James now creates his artwork on pumpkins made from foam.

He said: “You never used to be able to get foam pumpkins in the UK but I’ve got a supplier now which means I can do it all year round.

“I do it to relax. My youngest son is autistic and I care for him and my wife is unwell and I care for her too, so pumpkin carving gives me some time to myself to unwind.”

How do you do pumpkin carving?

James says it all started when he saw a photograph online of Mario, from Super Mario Bros, on a pumpkin and wondered how it was done.

James with some of his pumpkin carvings. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Being in the early days of the internet, he found information hard to locate and ended up performing an ‘ancient technique’ involving pins and flour.

He said: “I pricked holes in it, then put flour on it to get an outline, then cut it out with a knife.

“Some people still think that’s the way to do it but I wouldn’t recommend anyone does that technique.”

Soon after, James was gifted a professional pumpkin carving book and tools from America and started creating haunted houses, castles and witches.

Stencils and a scalpel knife helped him achieve intricate designs before he moved onto creating his own designs.

James has spent 10 years perfecting his pumpkin carving technique. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

James said: “I can work out from an image how to create a design – where to shade lighter or darker and where to cut out.

“You can use a computer to help with that but you need to have the knowledge to know where to cut or bits will start to fall out or it might not look defined.

“It takes days to make them, paint them and carve them, and it can be days to create the design too.”

Read more…

James shares his top tips for helping you create a professional looking pumpkin here, or visit Pumpkin McFife social media page to see more of his designs.

5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Tags

