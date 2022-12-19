Dundee schools to close during two more days of teacher strike action next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee schools to close during two more days of teacher strike action next month

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 19 2022, 1.37pm Updated: December 19 2022, 8.03pm
All Dundee primary and secondary schools will be affected by the strike.
All Dundee primary and secondary schools will be affected by the strike.

All Dundee schools will be affected by two days of teacher strike next month.

All primary schools and attached nurseries in Dundee will be closed on January 10, including Kingspark School.

Secondary schools will remain open that day and Rockwell Learning Centre will be open to all pupils.

Some nurseries will remain open. Those are:

  • Caird View Nursery
  • Hill View Nursery
  • Longhaugh Nursery
  • Ballumbie Early Years Centre
  • Fintry Early Years Centre
  • Rowantree Early Years Centre
  • Downfield Early Years Centre
  • Claypotts Early Years Centre
  • Wallacetown Nursery
  • Baluniefield Nursery
  • Coldside Nursery
  • Law Nursery
  • Woodlea Children’s Centre
  • Frances Wright Nursery
  • Jessie Porter Nursery
  • Menzieshill Nursery
  • Balgayhill Nursery
  • Quarry View Nursery.

The following day, on January 11, all secondary schools in Dundee will be closed.

All primary schools and nurseries will be open on this second day of action, along with Kingspark School.

Industrial action is being taken by the EIS and NASUWT unions on January 10 and 11, the AHDS union on January 10 and the SSTA on January 11 over national pay negotiations.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “From the information available to the council, it would not be possible to safely open schools affected for pupils on the days of industrial action.

“Arrangements are being made for free school meal payments to be made directly to qualifying households.”

