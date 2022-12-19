Dundee schools to close during two more days of teacher strike action next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All Dundee schools will be affected by two days of teacher strike next month.

All primary schools and attached nurseries in Dundee will be closed on January 10, including Kingspark School.

Secondary schools will remain open that day and Rockwell Learning Centre will be open to all pupils.

Some nurseries will remain open. Those are:

Caird View Nursery

Hill View Nursery

Longhaugh Nursery

Ballumbie Early Years Centre

Fintry Early Years Centre

Rowantree Early Years Centre

Downfield Early Years Centre

Claypotts Early Years Centre

Wallacetown Nursery

Baluniefield Nursery

Coldside Nursery

Law Nursery

Woodlea Children’s Centre

Frances Wright Nursery

Jessie Porter Nursery

Menzieshill Nursery

Balgayhill Nursery

Quarry View Nursery.

The following day, on January 11, all secondary schools in Dundee will be closed.

All primary schools and nurseries will be open on this second day of action, along with Kingspark School.

Industrial action is being taken by the EIS and NASUWT unions on January 10 and 11, the AHDS union on January 10 and the SSTA on January 11 over national pay negotiations.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “From the information available to the council, it would not be possible to safely open schools affected for pupils on the days of industrial action.

“Arrangements are being made for free school meal payments to be made directly to qualifying households.”