Dundee schools to close during two more days of teacher strike action next month

All Dundee schools will be affected by two days of teacher strike next month.
All primary schools and attached nurseries in Dundee will be closed on January 10, including Kingspark School.
Secondary schools will remain open that day and Rockwell Learning Centre will be open to all pupils.
Some nurseries will remain open. Those are:
- Caird View Nursery
- Hill View Nursery
- Longhaugh Nursery
- Ballumbie Early Years Centre
- Fintry Early Years Centre
- Rowantree Early Years Centre
- Downfield Early Years Centre
- Claypotts Early Years Centre
- Wallacetown Nursery
- Baluniefield Nursery
- Coldside Nursery
- Law Nursery
- Woodlea Children’s Centre
- Frances Wright Nursery
- Jessie Porter Nursery
- Menzieshill Nursery
- Balgayhill Nursery
- Quarry View Nursery.
The following day, on January 11, all secondary schools in Dundee will be closed.
All primary schools and nurseries will be open on this second day of action, along with Kingspark School.
Industrial action is being taken by the EIS and NASUWT unions on January 10 and 11, the AHDS union on January 10 and the SSTA on January 11 over national pay negotiations.
A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “From the information available to the council, it would not be possible to safely open schools affected for pupils on the days of industrial action.
“Arrangements are being made for free school meal payments to be made directly to qualifying households.”
