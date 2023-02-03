Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 3 2023, 9.30am Updated: February 3 2023, 1.19pm
Catherine Letford received a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her fundraising efforts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Catherine Letford received a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her fundraising efforts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Dundee youngster, well known for her fundraising within the city, has been awarded a rare gold Blue Peter badge.

Catherine Letford, 10, had the honour bestowed on her from producers of the CBBC show in recognition of her charity work.

Catherine, a pupil at Claypotts Castle Primary School, has earned quite a name for herself selling Christmas cards and baubles for Dundee Bairns.

But last year she stepped up production and made Easter cards too, at the request of a member of the public through her social media page.

The youngster went on to make and sell more Easter cards, using the money she raised to buy 160 Easter eggs for the local charity which distributed them to children in Dundee.

Catherine Letford received a gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And it was for this selfless work that she received the gold badge, along with a letter from the show’s editor Ellen Evans.

She wrote: “For thinking of others and helping those in need, we’re awarding you our highest honour; a gold Blue Peter badge.

“These badges are rarely awarded so you have done really well and should feel very proud of yourself.”

Only a very few Blue Peter gold badges are handed out each year for outstanding exceptional achievements.

Catherine had previously received a silver Blue Peter badge for raising thousands of pounds for charity so this gold badge came as a pleasant surprise.

She said: “I was very shocked. It’s special because it makes me feel proud.”

Catherine Letford with the letter and gold Blue Peter badge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Having also completed her sixth Kiltwalk last year, Catherine shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

She added: “This year, I hope to sell Easter cards, Easter decorations, will be taking part in the Kiltwalk again and will still be doing the Christmas decorations and cards.”

Her mum Dawn-Marie Letford said: “She’s just one of those people who if she can help anyone in any way then she will.

“Her jaw dropped when she opened the envelope. She’s worked so hard and really does deserve recognition.

“She does like getting these things but it’s not why she does it, she just loves doing things for others.”

