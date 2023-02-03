Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee youngster, well known for her fundraising within the city, has been awarded a rare gold Blue Peter badge.

Catherine Letford, 10, had the honour bestowed on her from producers of the CBBC show in recognition of her charity work.

Catherine, a pupil at Claypotts Castle Primary School, has earned quite a name for herself selling Christmas cards and baubles for Dundee Bairns.

But last year she stepped up production and made Easter cards too, at the request of a member of the public through her social media page.

The youngster went on to make and sell more Easter cards, using the money she raised to buy 160 Easter eggs for the local charity which distributed them to children in Dundee.

And it was for this selfless work that she received the gold badge, along with a letter from the show’s editor Ellen Evans.

She wrote: “For thinking of others and helping those in need, we’re awarding you our highest honour; a gold Blue Peter badge.

“These badges are rarely awarded so you have done really well and should feel very proud of yourself.”

Only a very few Blue Peter gold badges are handed out each year for outstanding exceptional achievements.

Catherine had previously received a silver Blue Peter badge for raising thousands of pounds for charity so this gold badge came as a pleasant surprise.

She said: “I was very shocked. It’s special because it makes me feel proud.”

Having also completed her sixth Kiltwalk last year, Catherine shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

She added: “This year, I hope to sell Easter cards, Easter decorations, will be taking part in the Kiltwalk again and will still be doing the Christmas decorations and cards.”

Her mum Dawn-Marie Letford said: “She’s just one of those people who if she can help anyone in any way then she will.

“Her jaw dropped when she opened the envelope. She’s worked so hard and really does deserve recognition.

“She does like getting these things but it’s not why she does it, she just loves doing things for others.”