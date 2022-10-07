Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 6.09am
Catherine Letford (10) with her Gold Star.
Catherine Letford (10) with her Gold Star.

Young Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford has been awarded a Courier Gold Star after receiving not one but two nominations.

The 10-year-old was given the award in recognition of the thousands of pounds she has raised for local charities over the years.

Catherine, a pupil at Claypotts Castle Primary School, has done the Kiltwalk every year since she was five years old, raising more than £8,000 in the process.

And she sells homemade Christmas cards and decorations for charity, for the past two years donating money raised to Dundee Bairns, a children’s food charity.

Catherine Letford with her Courier Gold Star and certificate.

Catherine said she was ‘shocked’ when she found out she had been nominated, but was really delighted when she was presented with the special award.

When asked why she continues to raise money for worthy causes, Catherine said that she simply likes to “put a smile on people’s faces” and that this was much needed during the pandemic.

She was nominated for the Gold star by friend of the family John McNaughton and a couple who support her work by regularly buying cards, Pamela and Gordon Duncan.

Pamela said: “She’s such a special girl.

“She’s so caring, extremely thoughtful and raising all that money for Dundee Bairns when she’s just a bairn herself.

“I think she does it because she feels like she wants to make a difference to other people and I’ve seen through my job the difference that these charities make.

“I admire her for giving up her time to make cards and passing the money onto charity, it’s unusual for someone so young, she really deserves more recognition for what she does.”

John, who has been friends with Catherine’s dad for around 50 years, also said Catherine was a deserving winner of our Gold Star.

Catherine Letford with her Courier Gold Star which she was nominated for by Pamela Duncan and John McNaughton.

He said: “I’m over the moon she’s got it, she really deserves it.

“The fact she’s raised all that money for charity is unbelievable – she’s a very unselfish and really kind little girl.

“She thinks of other people before herself and that’s what makes her special.

“She’s got pen-pals in care homes and she sends them letters and cards and she’s busy with her own hobbies too, she’s been on the stage since she was little.”

Catherine also writes to members of the Royal Family and sent The Queen a sympathy card when Prince Philip died.

To her delight, Catherine The Queen replied to thank her, which Catherine was ‘touched’ by, says her mum Dawn-Marie.

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High School

