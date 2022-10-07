Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford has been awarded a Courier Gold Star after receiving not one but two nominations.

The 10-year-old was given the award in recognition of the thousands of pounds she has raised for local charities over the years.

Catherine, a pupil at Claypotts Castle Primary School, has done the Kiltwalk every year since she was five years old, raising more than £8,000 in the process.

And she sells homemade Christmas cards and decorations for charity, for the past two years donating money raised to Dundee Bairns, a children’s food charity.

Catherine said she was ‘shocked’ when she found out she had been nominated, but was really delighted when she was presented with the special award.

When asked why she continues to raise money for worthy causes, Catherine said that she simply likes to “put a smile on people’s faces” and that this was much needed during the pandemic.

She was nominated for the Gold star by friend of the family John McNaughton and a couple who support her work by regularly buying cards, Pamela and Gordon Duncan.

Pamela said: “She’s such a special girl.

“She’s so caring, extremely thoughtful and raising all that money for Dundee Bairns when she’s just a bairn herself.

“I think she does it because she feels like she wants to make a difference to other people and I’ve seen through my job the difference that these charities make.

“I admire her for giving up her time to make cards and passing the money onto charity, it’s unusual for someone so young, she really deserves more recognition for what she does.”

John, who has been friends with Catherine’s dad for around 50 years, also said Catherine was a deserving winner of our Gold Star.

He said: “I’m over the moon she’s got it, she really deserves it.

“The fact she’s raised all that money for charity is unbelievable – she’s a very unselfish and really kind little girl.

“She thinks of other people before herself and that’s what makes her special.

“She’s got pen-pals in care homes and she sends them letters and cards and she’s busy with her own hobbies too, she’s been on the stage since she was little.”

Catherine also writes to members of the Royal Family and sent The Queen a sympathy card when Prince Philip died.

To her delight, Catherine The Queen replied to thank her, which Catherine was ‘touched’ by, says her mum Dawn-Marie.

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.