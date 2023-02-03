World of work in focus at Cooper Gallery’s Consider Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World of work in focus at Cooper Gallery’s Consider Labour

By Chris Mugan
February 3 2023, 9.45am
Video still of Kulag Natural History, Lodz, 2013 from Labour in a Single Shot by Antje Ehmann and Harun Farocki,
Video still of Kulag Natural History, Lodz, 2013 from Labour in a Single Shot by Antje Ehmann and Harun Farocki,

An exhibition opening today at the University of Dundee’s Cooper Gallery asks us to consider the world of work and how it is portrayed.

Harun Farocki: Consider Labour is the first in Scotland dedicated to the work of a German filmmaker who, from the 1960s until his death in 2014, was intrigued by that subject.

Focus on workers

A show focused on topics including factories and skilled workers should find a sympathetic audience in Dundee, reckons gallery director Sophia Hao.

Harun Farocki portrait, 2004. Picture: Janni Chavakis.

She mentions moments in local history from the term “hecklers” originating in 19th Century jute mills via the 1993 Timex strike to the recent Better Than Zero campaign against poverty pay.

Politics and labour

She says: “With its focus on the politics, practice and representation of labour, this exhibition provides an opportune moment to celebrate the proud working-class culture and political activism that has long characterised Dundee.

“Dundee knows in its heart what ‘labour’ really means and it is this reality that uniquely positions the city as a rich and inspiring context for Consider Labour.”

At its heart is a 10-screen installation showing a series of films shown on a network of scaffolds designed by Cooper Gallery staff.

Amy van Houten, Nimble Fingers, Johannesburg, 2014 (video still). From Labour in a Single Shot by Antje Ehmann and Harun Farocki.

For Labour in a Single Shot, Harun, along with collaborator Antje Ehmann (who is taking part in events connected to the show), trained volunteers around the world to portray ordinary people at work.

While Harun worked on Labour in a Single Shot from 2011 until his passing, Consider Labour also features a trio of his longer films that date back to the eighties, nineties and noughties.

Sophia and Antje have selected them, the director says, to “provide a comprehensive mapping of Farocki’s life-long investigation into the condition of labour – visible and invisible”.

Dying skills

Documentary Georg K Glaser – Writer and Smith sheds light on the life of a Paris-based metalworker that kept alive dying skills such as beating copper to make bowls and jugs.

Other works include In Comparison, a meditative piece on varying means of brickmaking, from hand pressed mud blocks created by a community to build a school in Burkina Faso to Germany’s hi-tech mechanised production lines.

Workers Leaving The Factory, meanwhile, examines how workforces have been portrayed on celluloid, from one of the first screened films by the pioneering French Lumière brothers to social-realist movies from the 1950s.

Special performance

As part of the programme to accompany this exhibition, Glasgow-based artist Ruth Ewan and singer Debbie Armour from folk duo Burd Ellen present She Works Hard For The Money on March 23.

This is a performance based on the former’s collection of socially engaged songs A Jukebox of People Trying to Change the World.

To get an idea of where Harun is coming from, though, you just need to listen to his conversation with the subject of Georg K Glaser.

The craftsman reminisces about a childhood where he could witness first-hand a local tailor or blacksmith in their workshops.

Now, such labour tends to be hidden behind factory walls. Wondering why that should be the case is partly what drove Harun’s career.

  • Harun Farocki: Consider Labour runs at Cooper Gallery, University of Dundee, February 3 to April 1.

