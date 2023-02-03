GIG GUIDE: The Vapors of Turning Japanese to hit Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran power popsters The Vapors are set to bring an Eastern flavour to Beat Generator next week.

Despite an unwanted tag as one-hit wonders, the Surrey outfit are still fondly remembered 40-plus years on among followers of the late ’70s and early ’80s post-punk scene.

Formed in 1978, the Dave Fenton-led four-piece got their big break when they were offered a support slot alongside The Jam on their Setting Sons tour the following year.

Journey to the charts

They had already secured the legendary outfit’s bassist Bruce Foxton and John Weller – Paul’s father – as managers.

After their debut single Prisoners flopped, it was follow-up Turning Japanese that sealed The Vapors’ place in chart history, reaching No 3 in March 1980.

Featuring a prominent Oriental guitar riff from future TV director Ed Bazalgette, the bouncy track helped the band’s debut album New Clear Days reach number 44 on the hit parade three months later.

A clutch of singles followed, but only News At Ten and Jimmie Jones troubled the charts, both ironically stalling at 44.

It meant their second LP Magnets disappeared without trace in 1981, with Fenton and co calling it a day the following year.

34 years later

The Vapors reformed after 34 years apart in 2016 and released their third album Together just as the pandemic hit in March 2020.

They’ll be joined at Beat G by Dundee punk rock firebrands David Delinquent & The IOUs.

Separately, Church hosts a tribute to prog rock legends Rush at Ward Road next Friday.

Acclaimed three-piece Moving Pictures include St Andrews-based drummer Jamie Dunleavy in a dynamic line-up that also boasts Rushfest Scotland founder Steve Brown on guitar and bass-playing frontman John Power.

Meanwhile, punk rock anti-heroes The Overbites launch their new Time To Go EP on home turf at Conroy’s Basement tonight,.

Support sets come from local kindred spirits Dog Eared, Fife noiseniks The Bucky Bombs and Glasgow hell-raisers Bad Year.

Indie-folk duo

The Meadowside venue has a cosmopolitan flavour on Sunday night, with Italian acoustic indie-folk duo Lomii lined up as its main attraction.

There’s also additional sets in store from the Cesena outfit’s classic rock-influenced countrymen Greenback, from Venice, and Kirriemuir singer-songwriter Katie Nicoll.

Looking ahead to next Friday, and it’s rising Bristolian DIY ska punks Boom Boom Raccoon, Leeds noise-popsters Wormboys and Dundee cowpunk rioteers Alldeepends who’ll be centre stage at Conroy’s.

In Kinross, Mundell Music has veteran blues duo Paul Jones and Dave Kelly in for a sold-out show at the Green Hotel tomorrow.

The former, of course, is best known as the harmonica-playing frontman with ’60s legends Manfred Mann and also The Blues Band.

His guitarist sidekick has played with icons John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy and Howlin’ Wolf.

Ever-popular Fab Four tribute Just Beatles are another band playing a capacity show at the Backstage platform this weekend, with all tickets gone for their Sunday afternoon session.

The Last Waltz

Also on Sunday, there’s a Green appearance from Fife-based guitarist Steve Agnew and cohorts on Sunday night.

They’ll be celebrating the music of The Band and the classic 1978 documentary film The Last Waltz, which saw directing genius Martin Scorsese capture the Canadian-American outfit’s farewell concert.

Sunday night’s show, After The Last Waltz, will see Agnew and bandmates play hits from the Robbie Robertson-led roots rockers that featured in the movie plus career highlights, with the likes of The Weight, Rag Mama Rag and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down sure to feature.

Guns N’ Roses tribute

Things get a bit louder next Friday when tribute The Guns N’ Roses Experience hits the Green with a heap of anthems lined up in their two-hour set, including Sweet Child o’ Mine, Live And Let Die and Rocket Queen.

The English rockers boast an Axl Roses-impersonating frontman who they claim not only sings like him, but who can also play piano in the style of the Indiana-born icon.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire garage rockers Avalanche Party are blitzing Dunfermline tonight in a special Independent Venue Week gig at PJ Molloys.

This also features Shredd and Post Ironic State, with electronic indie exponents Dictator to follow tomorrow.

Over in Kirkcaldy, there’s a trio of grungey Scots outfits in the shape of Dolarhyde, The Goatboy and Thirteen at King’s Live Lounge tonight.