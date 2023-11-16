Leviton’s high school partnership goes from strength to strength

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Leviton’s high school partnership goes from strength to strength

Leviton Network Solutions approached the local high school in 2022 offering a long-term commitment to help support young people in Fife.

In partnership with Leviton Network Solutions
pupils of Auchmuty High School with Leviton staff
Leviton staff and Auchmuty High School students took part in a work placement week in June.

Now 18 months into the partnership and the project is going strong, as pupils at Auchmuty High School continue to benefit from the range of projects and opportunities the Glenrothes manufacturing firm provides.

The partnership was formed as part of Leviton’s 50th Anniversary celebrations and is led by HR officer Sarah Williamson, senior director of operations Mike Curnyn and operations engineering director Paul Richardson, who were eager to build a relationship with the local high school to give back to the community.

They worked together with Derek O’Brien, the Developing the Young workforce co-ordinator at Auchmuty High School, to set the partnership in motion. We spoke to Sarah and Derek to find out more about the project.

Sarah told us: “Our aim was to build a long-term relationship with our local high school. We initially started off with speaker sessions. Some of our engineers went to the school and gave a talk to S4 Engineering Science pupils.

“Our engineers all have different backgrounds. They each told their individual story to demonstrate how many career paths and options are available. From there, pupils were then invited to Leviton for an interactive site tour where they met staff and learnt more about the work we do.”

A growing partnership

An ever-evolving partnership, all departments across Leviton are now involved. Derek told us what other initiatives the pupils have been getting involved in.

Auchmuty High School pupils at Leviton
Engineering Science students from Auchmuty High School visiting the Leviton factory.

Derek said: “The various initiatives we have worked collaboratively with Leviton on over this last year or so have included work experience opportunities, teacher insight days, factory tours and industry insight days for pupils, career routes and pathways presentations and more.”

Leviton also assists the school with its Green Powered Car project. Sarah told us more: “We met with the pupils who were working on the project to build a kit car, we supplied tools and resources to help them.

“We also sourced a shipping container that we refurbished and delivered to the school to give them storage for their equipment.  A couple of members of our maintenance department are also on hand to help them overcome any challenges or supply any tools.”

Informing future career choices

The partnership with Leviton is also instrumental in helping to inform career choices of pupils. Derek explained: “Six of our senior pupils had the opportunity to undertake a week of work experience at Leviton. They were able to work in areas they had an interest in possibly moving onto a career in.

“Each pupil undertook a project within their allocated department, and at the end of the week they each gave a presentation about their experience to teachers, and the managers and colleagues they had been working with.”

“Employers like Leviton provide inspirational opportunities for young people to help them understand and develop the skills they need to succeed.”

Auchmuty High School at Leviton
All departments at Leviton are now involved in the high school partnership.

A pupil that participated in the work experience programme said: “I learned a lot researching employment law legislation during my project, this gave me a good insight into how HR must align its company policies with government legislation.

“The work experience also allowed me to gain and develop research, presentation and communication skills, which I will certainly go on to use in the future.”

Inspiring confidence on both sides

Parents of the pupils are also delighted with the opportunities being offered to their children, with one parent commenting on their daughter’s experience, saying: “She enjoyed the whole experience and came home each evening, looking forward to going back in the following day.

“Leah was placed with the accountancy team for the week and was made to feel welcome and supported by the team around her. It was nice to listen to her talking about her day so enthusiastically.

“She was given a real insight into the job of an accountant and was able to put some of her classroom learning into practice. Leah is now considering a career in the field of accountancy.”

Sarah is finding Leviton staff are benefitting from the partnership, too, as she explains: “Some of our employees are just starting out on their careers with Leviton, and for them this project is a great way to develop their confidence.

“They get so much back from it, it’s definitely a two-way street.” Sarah finishes by saying, “The support will be on-going, there’s no doubt about that.”

The Leviton Network Solutions facility has been operational in Glenrothes for over 50 years, supporting customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

 

