Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Early Years

Boris Johnson baby name: How does the favourite Charlotte rank locally among new parents?

By Cheryl Peebles
December 10 2021, 11.04am
What are the top baby names in Scotland and locally in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?
What are the top baby names in Scotland and locally in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?

Boris Johnson’s baby daughter is most likely to named Charlotte according to bookies.

The name – which was that of the Prime Minister’s mother who died in September – has been given odds of 5-1 for his second child with wife Carrie, born on Thursday.

Other favourites include Violet and Florence (both 8-1), Olivia (10-1), Emily (11-1) and Mia (12-1), according to bookmaker William Hill.

But how popular are these names among parents in Scotland? And what are the top baby names in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire?

Charlotte was 12th favourite in Scotland last year, with 183 newborn girls given the name. It was top choice in Perthshire, where 14 babies were given it in 2020. The most frequently chosen names for girls were Ava in Dundee, Isla in Angus and Olivia in Fife.

Neither Violet nor Florence ranked in any of our top 10s locally, but Olivia did for all four areas. Charlotte was also in the top 10 in Dundee, as were Emily and Mia, and Emily was in Fife’s top 10.

Top baby names in Tayside and Fife

To find out how your or your children’s names ranked north of the border last year, use our table in the link below to see their position and how many new parents chose them.

And have a look at our top 10 league tables for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire, created using data from the National Records of Scotland.

The PM is under fire on several fronts, including Downing Street Christmas parties and his flat refurbishment, but the birth on Thursday morning of his daughter with third wife Carrie will be bringing the couple some joy amid the flak.

The tot is a little sister to Wilfred, born in April last year.

A statement issued for the Johnsons on Thursday said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

More from the Schools and Family team:

More from The Courier