Brechin City have second game postponed in a week as Keith clash called off

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brechin City’s Highland League clash against Keith tomorrow has been postponed.

The City were due to travel north to Kynoch Park for the 3pm kick off, however the pitch has been deemed unplayable following a lunchtime inspection.

Keith say the weather conditions this week in Moray have led to the surface being waterlogged.

The call-off is the second game postponed this week for Brechin, with Tuesday’s scheduled Scottish Cup replay against Darvel also falling foul of the weather.

❗️ 𝗣𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 – MATCH OFF

Following considerable rainfall over the past week, Saturday's Highland League fixture against @BrechinCityFC at Kynoch Park is OFF pic.twitter.com/MLNoJ3dOLY — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) December 10, 2021

A free weekend, will give Andy Kirk’s side extra time to prepare to face the East Ayrshire side on Tuesday evening.

Posting on social media, the Keith wrote: “Following considerable rainfall over the past week, Saturday’s Highland League fixture against Brechin City FC at Kynoch Park is off.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish Brechin City FC all the best in the upcoming Scottish Cup match next week.”

A new date for the Highland League fixture will be announced in due course.