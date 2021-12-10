Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City have second game postponed in a week as Keith clash called off

By Scott Lorimer
December 10 2021, 11.16am
Brechin City’s Highland League clash against Keith tomorrow has been postponed.

The City were due to travel north to Kynoch Park for the 3pm kick off, however the pitch has been deemed unplayable following a lunchtime inspection.

Keith say the weather conditions this week in Moray have led to the surface being waterlogged.

The call-off is the second game postponed this week for Brechin, with Tuesday’s scheduled Scottish Cup replay against Darvel also falling foul of the weather.

A free weekend, will give Andy Kirk’s side extra time to prepare to face the East Ayrshire side on Tuesday evening.

Posting on social media, the Keith wrote: “Following considerable rainfall over the past week, Saturday’s Highland League fixture against Brechin City FC at Kynoch Park is off.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish Brechin City FC all the best in the upcoming Scottish Cup match next week.”

A new date for the Highland League fixture will be announced in due course.

