Elf on the Shelf: 6 quirky ideas to help as we launch our Christmas competition

The mischievous elves are back to check whether children are being naughty or nice – and they could win you £100 to spend at your local Smyths store.

The first week of December is already in and many parents in Tayside and Fife will have come up with creative Elf on the Shelf ideas to keep the children entertained in the run up to Christmas.

But if you need inspiration, here are six of our favourite suggestions to get the creative juices flowing.

We want to share some of the best elf antics in our area so to enter our competition, send your elf pictures to schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk by noon on Saturday, December 18.

Please ensure you include your name and contact details so that we can contact you if you win.

A few of the images below were sent in by Evening Telegraph readers last year and are a great example of the quirky ideas we are looking for.

For those unfamiliar with the Elf on the Shelf tradition, it emerged from a US children’s book in 2005 where Santa sends a scout elf to check children are behaving.

All parents have to do is find a new spot for their elf each night, ready for the young ones to find in the morning.

Spa day

Even elves need to relax once in a while.

To recreate the elf spa day, you’ll need some marshmallows or cotton wool to create a bubble effect.

And Tele reader Jacqueline Rooney supplied her elf with some rubber ducks to add to her elf’s experience.

Toasty elf

Snowman

Mama Cheaps offers several ideas on how to create a snowman themed elf ideas.

Here is their family elf Oboe disguised as a toilet paper snowman.

Elf goes fishing

On a roll

This is one of the easier elf on the shelf ideas to put together last minute.

All you’ll need is at least one roll of toilet paper to stick the elf inside.

Don’t worry if you do not have stairs, elf can simply redecorate a room in the house by throwing toilet paper all over it.

Isolation elf