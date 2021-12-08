Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Elf on the Shelf: 6 quirky ideas to help as we launch our Christmas competition

By Rebecca McCurdy
December 8 2021, 12.14pm Updated: December 9 2021, 1.12am
Take part in our Elf on the Shelf competition to be in with a chance of winning £100 in Smyths vouchers.
The mischievous elves are back to check whether children are being naughty or nice – and they could win you £100 to spend at your local Smyths store.

The first week of December is already in and many parents in Tayside and Fife will have come up with creative Elf on the Shelf ideas to keep the children entertained in the run up to Christmas.

But if you need inspiration, here are six of our favourite suggestions to get the creative juices flowing.

We want to share some of the best elf antics in our area so to enter our competition, send your elf pictures to schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk by noon on Saturday, December 18.

Please ensure you include your name and contact details so that we can contact you if you win.

A few of the images below were sent in by Evening Telegraph readers last year and are a great example of the quirky ideas we are looking for.

For those unfamiliar with the Elf on the Shelf tradition, it emerged from a US children’s book in 2005 where Santa sends a scout elf to check children are behaving.

All parents have to do is find a new spot for their elf each night, ready for the young ones to find in the morning.

Spa day

Supplied by Jacqueline Rooney.

Even elves need to relax once in a while.

To recreate the elf spa day, you’ll need some marshmallows or cotton wool to create a bubble effect.

And Tele reader Jacqueline Rooney supplied her elf with some rubber ducks to add to her elf’s experience.

Toasty elf

Snowman

Supplied by Mama Cheaps.

Mama Cheaps offers several ideas on how to create a snowman themed elf ideas.

Here is their family elf Oboe disguised as a toilet paper snowman.

Elf goes fishing

On a roll

This is one of the easier elf on the shelf ideas to put together last minute.

All you’ll need is at least one roll of toilet paper to stick the elf inside.

Don’t worry if you do not have stairs, elf can simply redecorate a room in the house by throwing toilet paper all over it.

Isolation elf

