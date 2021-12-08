Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

What is the weather forecast in Tayside and Fife after Storm Barra?

By Emma Duncan
December 8 2021, 12.15pm Updated: December 8 2021, 12.45pm
There could be some more rain on the way this week.
There could be some more rain on the way this week.

Unsettled weather conditions are set to continue across most of Tayside and Fife in the wake of Storm Barra.

The region was hit with gusts of up to 60mph, rain and snow on Tuesday amid two yellow warnings.

It caused damage to buildings and trees and there was disruption to the transport network.

And although Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife will not experience the same wind speeds or heavy snow that Storm Barra brought, there could still be some wintry weather to contend with this week.

Met Office forecast

Wednesday

According to the Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife, Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with showers and the odd bright spell – with those showers heavier and wintry over the hills – and a maximum temperature of 6°C.

Showers will mostly die out on Wednesday night with some frost as the mercury dips to 1°C.

There could be some hill snow in places.

Thursday

Experts say that Thursday will start mainly dry and bright with some sunshine, and highs of 7°C.

However cloud coming from the west later in the day will being some rain and hill snow on Thursday evening.

The wind is also set to pick up with “freshening south-west winds” according to the Met Office.

Friday to Sunday

The outlook for the region suggests that Friday will be mainly dry with a few showers.

Saturday is set for a dry, bright start but rain and “stronger winds” are expected to move in later.

Rain is forecast for Saturday.

Conditions are forecast to dry up again on Sunday with sunny spells.

And an early outlook for next week suggests the temperature could move into double figures in some places by Tuesday.

A white Christmas?

The big day is still more than a fortnight away, with many forecasters hedging their bets on whether the UK will see any snow.

The Met Office says: “Going into the Christmas period, temperatures are most likely to be close to normal for the time of year, although some colder spells remain possible.

“It is likely to become more settled around Christmas and towards New Year with increased chance of overnight frost and fog during clearer spells.”

Storm Barra: How events unfolded as strong winds, rain and snow hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier