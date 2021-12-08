What is the weather forecast in Tayside and Fife after Storm Barra?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Unsettled weather conditions are set to continue across most of Tayside and Fife in the wake of Storm Barra.

The region was hit with gusts of up to 60mph, rain and snow on Tuesday amid two yellow warnings.

It caused damage to buildings and trees and there was disruption to the transport network.

And although Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife will not experience the same wind speeds or heavy snow that Storm Barra brought, there could still be some wintry weather to contend with this week.

#StormBARRA will slowly weaken as it moves across the UK and out into the North Sea today. Still windy with #gales in places, spells of rain and sleet or snow on northern hills. Nick pic.twitter.com/FjKRBzS6Nk — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 8, 2021

Met Office forecast

Wednesday

According to the Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife, Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with showers and the odd bright spell – with those showers heavier and wintry over the hills – and a maximum temperature of 6°C.

Showers will mostly die out on Wednesday night with some frost as the mercury dips to 1°C.

Thursday

Experts say that Thursday will start mainly dry and bright with some sunshine, and highs of 7°C.

However cloud coming from the west later in the day will being some rain and hill snow on Thursday evening.

The wind is also set to pick up with “freshening south-west winds” according to the Met Office.

Friday to Sunday

The outlook for the region suggests that Friday will be mainly dry with a few showers.

Saturday is set for a dry, bright start but rain and “stronger winds” are expected to move in later.

Conditions are forecast to dry up again on Sunday with sunny spells.

And an early outlook for next week suggests the temperature could move into double figures in some places by Tuesday.

A white Christmas?

The big day is still more than a fortnight away, with many forecasters hedging their bets on whether the UK will see any snow.

The Met Office says: “Going into the Christmas period, temperatures are most likely to be close to normal for the time of year, although some colder spells remain possible.

“It is likely to become more settled around Christmas and towards New Year with increased chance of overnight frost and fog during clearer spells.”