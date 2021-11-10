Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
1950s Buccaneer nuclear bomber aircraft to be used as education tool in Fife

By Sheanne Mulholland
November 10 2021, 2.27pm Updated: November 10 2021, 2.29pm
The Buccaneer jet has stood at an Elgin petrol station with the same name since 1996.

A decommissioned Buccaneer – a 1950s nuclear bomber aircraft – will be used as an education tool in Fife.

The historic fighter and bomber jet, deployed by the RAF in the Gulf War, will arrive in the Kingdom next month.

It will be displayed and accessible to the public at the Scottish Deer Centre, in Cupar, alongside the centre’s other vintage vehicles.

The purchase was made by the park’s new co-owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay, as part of an ongoing project to create a more interactive visitor experience.

Storyboards outlining the aircraft’s history will be on show next to the vehicle and complementary talks at the park’s Raptor World will compare it with how birds fly.

David said: “When we decided we were going to get a collection of vintage vehicles, a jet was number one on the list – a Spitfire or something.

The Blackburn Buccaneer has been parked at a filling station with the same name, in Elgin, for 25 years.

“But they don’t come up for sale very often so when we saw the Buccaneer was for sale we had to make sure we got it.”

‘Best of British engineering’

The jet was originally owned by the Royal Navy then the RAF before the fleet of Buccaneers were retired in 1994.

During its active deployment the Buccaneer would fly at low levels to remain undetected by enemy radars, with a Tornado fighter plane either side.

The Buccaneer pilot would identify a target and illuminate it with a laser and bombs would be dropped from the Tornados.

Buccaneers saw combat action in the first Gulf War of 1991 but were scrapped three years later due to metal fatigue.

However, businessman Iain Aitkenhead managed to save this particular aircraft, which he describes as the ‘best of British engineering’, from scrappage when he made a private offer to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Iain Aitkenhead on left with RAF personnel who delivered the Buccaneer to him in 1996.

Aviation enthusiast Iain, from Elgin, said: “I remember up seeing them flying around from RAF Lossiemouth when I was a youngster, they had quite a fleet of them.

“I was always interested in them. I found out the MoD was scrapping them and was sad to see them go. I had contacts and submitted them an offer.”

For 25 years Iain, company director of a group of filling stations in his name, parked the aircraft at his site in Elgin – the Buccaneer Service Station.

He made the decision to sell the Buccaneer and the plot as his business prepares for a change in direction.

It will be transported to Cupar by police escort, overnight on an evening towards the end of the month.

Read more on the final flight of the Blackburn Buccaneer here. 

