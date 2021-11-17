Pounds for Primaries: The tokens are in! What will your school do with its share of £10k?

An error occurred. Please try again.

We’ve been bowled over with your response to our Pounds for Primaries competition, which gives schools the chance to bag a share of £10,000.

Thousands of tokens have been submitted to the Evening Telegraph from 35 participating schools in our distribution area.

Parents, carers, families, school staff and community members all clubbed together to gather the tokens from our newspaper.

The submission deadline has now passed and we’re busy counting up the tokens ahead of our official winners’ announcement at the end of this month.

Schools and nurseries have been split into three categories according to pupil registration numbers and the top three in each category will win big cash prizes.

Every other school which has collected at least 250 tokens will also get at least £100.

Well done to everyone who participated – the only thing left for you to do now is think about what your school might do with its winning cash prize.

Evening Telegraph editor, Dave Lord, said: “What an absolutely fantastic response!

“We are delighted that so many schools have got involved with Pounds for Primaries.

“To say it has been a hard couple of years is a massive understatement.

“With lockdowns and resultant school closures, things have been pretty tough for kids and we really want to help them to thrive now the schools are open again.

“Thanks to every single person who has collected or sent in a token — we can’t wait to start distributing the prizes and hope they make a real difference.”

This is the first year our Pounds for Primaries competition has taken place in Dundee and the surrounding areas.

It’s hoped the cash will provide a welcome boost to schools to spend in any way they wish. We look forward to bringing you more news on the winners soon.