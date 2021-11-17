Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Pounds for Primaries: The tokens are in! What will your school do with its share of £10k?

By Sheanne Mulholland
November 17 2021, 7.15am
Lorrayne Holt counting the tokens at DC Thomson HQ, Meadowside.

We’ve been bowled over with your response to our Pounds for Primaries competition, which gives schools the chance to bag a share of £10,000.

Thousands of tokens have been submitted to the Evening Telegraph from 35 participating schools in our distribution area.

Parents, carers, families, school staff and community members all clubbed together to gather the tokens from our newspaper.

The submission deadline has now passed and we’re busy counting up the tokens ahead of our official winners’ announcement at the end of this month.

Schools and nurseries have been split into three categories according to pupil registration numbers and the top three in each category will win big cash prizes.

Lorrayne Holt counting the tokens at DC Thomson HQ, Meadowside.

Every other school which has collected at least 250 tokens will also get at least £100.

Well done to everyone who participated – the only thing left for you to do now is think about what your school might do with its winning cash prize.

Evening Telegraph editor, Dave Lord, said: “What an absolutely fantastic response!

“We are delighted that so many schools have got involved with Pounds for Primaries.

“To say it has been a hard couple of years is a massive understatement.

“With lockdowns and resultant school closures, things have been pretty tough for kids and we really want to help them to thrive now the schools are open again.

“Thanks to every single person who has collected or sent in a token — we can’t wait to start distributing the prizes and hope they make a real difference.”

This is the first year our Pounds for Primaries competition has taken place in Dundee and the surrounding areas.

It’s hoped the cash will provide a welcome boost to schools to spend in any way they wish. We look forward to bringing you more news on the winners soon.

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier