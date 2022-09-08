International Literacy Day: 12 books for children recommended by a Fife librarian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
International Literacy Day: 12 books for children recommended by a Fife librarian

By Debbie Clarke
September 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 8 2022, 12.05pm
Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton with some of her top recommended books for children to read. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton with some of her top recommended books for children to read. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media.

It’s International Literacy Day and to mark the occasion we have listed 12 of the best books for children recommended by a Fife librarian.

We asked Pauline Smeaton for her recommendations for picture books for young children and novels for primary school-age children and young teens to mark International Literacy Day.

As Fife Cultural Trust’s libraries service development supervisor for young people, her job is to promote libraries and reading for babies through to teenagers.

Her personal favourite, which is her top recommendation, is a picture book – Pete The Cat And His Four Groovy Buttons by James Dean and Eric Litwen.

Pauline said: “I’ve had so much fun with so many children reading them the story of Pete The Cat And His Four Groovy Buttons and getting them to join in with it over the years.”

Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton, 57, with her favourite book, Pete The Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The Fife librarian knows what stories children enjoy reading and here are her other top book selections:

Picture books

Monkey Puzzle by Julia Donaldson

A Hero Called Wolf by Lucy Rowland

The book A Hero Called Wolf has been recommended by Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Fiction for mid-primary

Aliens Invaded My Talent Show by Matt Brown

The Last Bear by Hannah Gold

One of the books recommended by Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton – The Last Bear. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Daisy and the Trouble with Giants by Kes Gray

Mickey and the Missing Spy by Anne Miller

Fiction for upper primary/young teens

Evernight by Ross Mackenzie

One of the books recommended by Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton: Evernight. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media

The Goldfish Boy by Lisa Thompson

Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend

Fiction for teens

Split Second by Sophie McKenzie

La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman

Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton recommends the book ‘Split Second’ for teenagers. Pic: Steve Brown / DCT Media

