International Literacy Day: 12 books for children recommended by a Fife librarian

It’s International Literacy Day and to mark the occasion we have listed 12 of the best books for children recommended by a Fife librarian.

We asked Pauline Smeaton for her recommendations for picture books for young children and novels for primary school-age children and young teens to mark International Literacy Day.

As Fife Cultural Trust’s libraries service development supervisor for young people, her job is to promote libraries and reading for babies through to teenagers.

Her personal favourite, which is her top recommendation, is a picture book – Pete The Cat And His Four Groovy Buttons by James Dean and Eric Litwen.

Pauline said: “I’ve had so much fun with so many children reading them the story of Pete The Cat And His Four Groovy Buttons and getting them to join in with it over the years.”

The Fife librarian knows what stories children enjoy reading and here are her other top book selections:

Picture books

Monkey Puzzle by Julia Donaldson

A Hero Called Wolf by Lucy Rowland

Fiction for mid-primary

Aliens Invaded My Talent Show by Matt Brown

The Last Bear by Hannah Gold

Daisy and the Trouble with Giants by Kes Gray

Mickey and the Missing Spy by Anne Miller

Fiction for upper primary/young teens

Evernight by Ross Mackenzie

The Goldfish Boy by Lisa Thompson

Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend

Fiction for teens

Split Second by Sophie McKenzie

La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman