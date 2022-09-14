The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones’ pictures of Her Majesty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones’ pictures of Her Majesty

By Reporter
September 14 2022, 11.11am
Pippa Gray draws The Queen.
Pippa Gray draws The Queen.

We want to give the children of our area the chance to pay their own colourful tribute to The Queen.

Since her death last week, the outpouring of love and creativity has been both touching and extraordinary.

From hay bale artwork featuring The Queen and Paddington Bear to corgis lining up for the passing of the cortege, there has been no end of heartwarming parting gifts for Her Majesty.

But how would our children like her to be remembered?

We’d like you to send in your children’s drawings of the Queen and the events of the last few days and we’ll feature them online and in the paper.

The picture could be a primary one’s crayon masterpiece or a teenager’s detailed portrait, but we want to see them all so we can build up a picture of the Queen through the eyes of the next generation.

Entry is simple, just upload a photo of your child’s drawing to the form below. Entries close at 12:15am on Monday.

