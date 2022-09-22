Harris Academy former pupils can tour school in first alumni event in new building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you a former Harris Academy pupil? Then your old school invites you to see its new(ish) home.

The Dundee secondary school is staging its first alumni gathering since its new building opened six years ago.

Those who learned in Harris’ classrooms over the last few decades will have a chance to see round the £31 million campus and hear from today’s pupils how the school has changed since their day.

It is also hoped they might join the school’s alumni network and help other former pupils in supporting school activities.

Harris Academy has a long history in the city dating back to 1885 and a strong heritage – those who went will recall the famous Harris Holiday Song (see below).

But few former pupils will have seen inside the modern campus which replaced the previous Perth Road building.

Head teacher Barry Millar will lay out the welcome mat with colleagues and pupils on the evening of Thursday, October 6, with prefects leading tours.

He hopes it will be a chance for Harris old boys and girls to catch up as well as to see how Harris Academy looks now and get involved in school life.

He said: “I want to build the power of our alumni to support the current crop of young people in our school.

“The purpose of the night is to welcome former pupils into the building and to re-engage with our community after Covid.

“It’s also to illustrate some of the ways former pupils are already supporting our young people in school.”

Many parents and alumni already help with Duke of Edinburgh Award work, invigilate for exams and give talks about their professions.

However, the school’s former pupil association is dwindling in number.

Former pupils who have not yet had a letter of invitation and who wish to attend should contact the school by phone (01382 435700) or email.

Did you sing the Harris Holiday Song?

The Harris Holiday Song was written by the school’s first rector, Dr James Brebner, set to music by John More Smieton.

It became a school tradition still sung at prize-giving ceremonies today.

Harris Holiday Song

Hurrah for the heath-clad mountain!

Hurrah for the linn’s hoarse roar!

Hurrah for the bubbling fountain!

Hurrah for the sandy shore! (Repeat)

Sing we then, comrades, with heart and with voice:

“Welcome, thrice welcome, our bright holiday!

Nature is smiling, come let us rejoice;

Brooklets are murmuring – Come, come away!”

Hurrah for the bickering burnie!

Hurrah for the shepherd’s shiel!

Hurrah for the lonely lochan!

Hurrah for the rod and the reel! (Repeat)

Sing we then, comrades, with heart and with voice:

“Welcome, thrice welcome, our bright holiday!

Flower-bells are ringing, come let us rejoice;

Breezes are whispering – Come, come away!”

Hurrah for the branchy thickets!

Hurrah for the broomy braes!

Hurrah for the cycle and wickets!

Hurrah for the holidays! (Repeat)

Sing we then, comrades, with heart and with voice:

“Welcome, thrice welcome, our bright holiday!

Sunbeams are dancing, come let us rejoice;

Laverocks are carolling – Come, come away!”