Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

By Cheryl Peebles
October 7 2022, 3.59pm
Teachers are voting on strike action which could affect schools across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Teachers are voting on strike action which could affect schools across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Teachers are about to vote on whether to strike – and any resulting industrial action could cause school closures in Tayside and Fife.

A statutory strike ballot by the EIS union opens on Wednesday, after a consultative ballot found 91% in favour of a walkout.

The result is expected to be announced when it closes on November 8 and if teachers vote to strike 14 days’ notice will be given to employers.

That means that a strike could be held any time from November 22, with just over four weeks of term left before Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools break off for the holidays.

No potential dates have muted, but many secondary schools begin prelim exams in December, with the tests continuing into January.

EIS members at a Dundee rally in June, as they campaigned for a fair pay deal. Image: EIS.

Could schools in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross close?

When school support staff including caterers, janitors and cleaners were due to strike for three days in September, all schools in Dundee were to close.

In Angus and Perth and Kinross – where union membership is lower – the decision was taken to keep all but two schools open – but there was a warning disruption could cause last-minute closures.

However, with 80% of teachers across Scotland EIS members it’s likely the impact on schools of them striking would be greater than from the Unite action, which was called off.

Why are teachers considering striking?

Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir said local teachers want a fair pay settlement but hope they can get it without affecting their pupils.

Graeme Keir, of EIS Fife local association. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

He said: “Teachers in Fife are sad and angry that it has gotten to this point.

“We should have had a pay settlement seven months ago.

“Teachers in Fife are finding it very hard to make ends meet, with some struggling to afford the petrol to travel to their jobs or not being able to switch on the heating when they get home.

“The situation is unsustainable and we again call on the Scottish Government and Cosla to make a fair offer so we can avoid having to take strike action.”

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Teachers do not consider the prospect of taking strike action lightly, but our members are deeply angry at the continuing dragging of feet and the series of sub-inflationary pay offers that have brought us to this point.”

