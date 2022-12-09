Gold Star awarded to Glenrothes Explorer Scout Simon Bathgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gold Star awarded to Glenrothes Explorer Scout Simon Bathgate

By Debbie Clarke
December 9 2022, 5.55am
Glenrothes teenager Simon Bathgate has been awarded one of our Courier Gold Stars. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Glenrothes teenager Simon Bathgate has been awarded one of our Courier Gold Stars. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Glenrothes High School teenager Simon Bathgate has been awarded one of our Courier Gold Stars.

Simon, who is in S4, was given the accolade in recognition of his dedication to the 58th Fife (Glenrothes) South Parks Scout Group and for volunteering to help others.

The 14-year-old gives up his free time to help youngsters in the cubs after signing up for the Explorer Scout Young Leaders scheme.

And he is always one of the first to volunteer to help out with scout fundraising activities.

Simon does this despite having difficulties with autism and ADHD and he is currently studying for his exams.

Why has Simon been nominated for a Gold Star award?

Simon was delighted to receive a Courier Gold Star and he was nominated for our award by explorer scout leader Steph Rook.

Courier Gold Star award winner Simon Bathgate with Steph Rooks. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

She said: “Simon has been in the movement since the age of six.

“He first joined the beavers, then went into the cubs, scouts and now he is in the explorer scouts.

“Simon also achieved the Chief Scout’s Gold Award this year.”

The Chief Scout’s Gold Award is the highest award a scout can earn.

To gain it, scouts need to complete nine challenge awards and six activity badges.

Despite his additional needs, Steph said Simon had put himself forward for the young leaders’ programme, which involves helping another scouting section, planning and running activities.

She said: “Simon helps with the cub section once a week on a Tuesday evening and if they are doing activities at the weekend, he will be there as a young leader.

“He gives up his own time to teach younger cub scouts skills he has learned.”

‘Simon is always there to help others’

He also always volunteers to help when the scouts are fundraising in the community.

Steph said: “Even with the challenges Simon has faced with his additional support needs, he is always there to help other people.

“He has a good heart.”

Courier Gold Star award winner Simon Bathgate. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Simon’s aunt Heather Laidlaw added: “Simon has come through a lot and I think he deserves to be recognised for everything he has done.

“I am really proud of him.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form.

Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

