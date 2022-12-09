Gold Star awarded to Glenrothes Explorer Scout Simon Bathgate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenrothes High School teenager Simon Bathgate has been awarded one of our Courier Gold Stars.

Simon, who is in S4, was given the accolade in recognition of his dedication to the 58th Fife (Glenrothes) South Parks Scout Group and for volunteering to help others.

The 14-year-old gives up his free time to help youngsters in the cubs after signing up for the Explorer Scout Young Leaders scheme.

And he is always one of the first to volunteer to help out with scout fundraising activities.

Simon does this despite having difficulties with autism and ADHD and he is currently studying for his exams.

Why has Simon been nominated for a Gold Star award?

Simon was delighted to receive a Courier Gold Star and he was nominated for our award by explorer scout leader Steph Rook.

She said: “Simon has been in the movement since the age of six.

“He first joined the beavers, then went into the cubs, scouts and now he is in the explorer scouts.

“Simon also achieved the Chief Scout’s Gold Award this year.”

The Chief Scout’s Gold Award is the highest award a scout can earn.

To gain it, scouts need to complete nine challenge awards and six activity badges.

Despite his additional needs, Steph said Simon had put himself forward for the young leaders’ programme, which involves helping another scouting section, planning and running activities.

She said: “Simon helps with the cub section once a week on a Tuesday evening and if they are doing activities at the weekend, he will be there as a young leader.

“He gives up his own time to teach younger cub scouts skills he has learned.”

‘Simon is always there to help others’

He also always volunteers to help when the scouts are fundraising in the community.

Steph said: “Even with the challenges Simon has faced with his additional support needs, he is always there to help other people.

“He has a good heart.”

Simon’s aunt Heather Laidlaw added: “Simon has come through a lot and I think he deserves to be recognised for everything he has done.

“I am really proud of him.”

