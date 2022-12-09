Montrose Port to achieve Scottish first in £1m investment plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Port of Montrose will be the first in Scotland to be able to provide shore power to ships under a £1 million investment plan.

Shore power supplies energy from the grid to ships berthed in port. It means internal auxiliary engines can be switched off and fuel emissions reduced.

Montrose Port Authority has entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Plug Shore Power Ltd to deliver the project.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Tom Hutchison said: “This furthers our commitment to the energy transition and our position as a renewables hub.

“We have taken the decision to invest in shore power at this early stage as we are confident there is an industry demand with a large number of our regular visiting vessels using these facilities at ports outwith the UK.

“Plug are market leaders in shore power which is why we chose to partner with them.

“For Montrose to be the first port in Scotland to offer this facility to vessels servicing the energy sector is an incredible opportunity.”

Boost to Montrose port and Angus town

The installation of shore power will take six to 12 months to complete. It should mean a significant reduction of CO2 at Montrose.

Montrose Port is strategically well-placed to work with supply vessels servicing oil rigs and wind farms in the North Sea.

It has positioned itself as a major renewables hub in the area with the operation and maintenance bases of the Seagreen and Inch Cape wind farms located there.

Plug Shore Power Ltd is the UK-based branch of Plug AS. It has partnered with several Norwegian ports to build shore power since its first project in Bergen in 2018.

Maria Bos, chief executive of Plug, said: “It is really inspiring to join forces with Montrose Port Authority to build the first shore power system in Scotland for those working in the offshore energy sector.

“The facility will be a major benefit for the port, but also for the town of Montrose.”

Montrose Port Authority is hoping its installation of shore power will inspire other ports to do the same.