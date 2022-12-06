Fife Council responds after being accused of intimidating teachers with letter about cover during strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Fife Council responds after being accused of intimidating teachers with letter about cover during strikes

By Cheryl Peebles
December 6 2022, 4.33pm Updated: December 8 2022, 1.03am
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.

Fife Council has insisted a letter to teachers about covering classes for striking colleagues was not an attempt to intimidate them.

Ahead of a strike on Thursday, teachers were told those not participating could be expected to provide cover where the instruction was reasonable.

Those who refuse to do so were assured they will not face disciplinary action “at this time” but warned this may not be the case for future strikes.

The EIS teaching union’s Fife branch claimed the letter undermined industrial action, and nationally the union spoke of “strike-breaking tactics” by some “aggressive” local authorities.

EIS members are not involved in Thursday’s action and have been advised by their union against doing the work of striking colleagues in other unions, such as covering classes.

Fife Council claimed it had simply intended to reassure teachers they would not face disciplinary action.

Who is striking?

Secondary schools across Fife will close on Thursday for a strike by the smaller Secondary School Teachers Association (SSTA) and NASUWT Scotland unions.

On November 24 all schools closed during a strike by the EIS and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS), and further closures are likely during action in January.

EIS Fife members outside Fife Council HQ at the launch of their manifesto earlier this year. From left, Pauline Stewart, Peter Haggerty, Graeme Keir and Audrey Grieve. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

What does the letter say?

The letter says: “Fife Council does expect that teachers not participating in industrial action follow a reasonable instruction when asked to provide cover.”

It will not pursue formal action against colleagues who choose not to cover “at this time”, it says, but that it “does reserve the right to reconsider its position on this matter before further strike action planned for January 2023”.

EIS Fife spokesperson Graeme Keir said: “It is not just in this letter that Fife Council have taken steps to undermine industrial action they have also, in some schools, expected teachers to make time up on the days following industrial action, and they have sought to limit the size of picket lines outside schools.

“Fife Council should be supporting us in this cost-of-living crisis rather than seeking to cause more anxiety.”

Talk of disciplinary action ‘unacceptable’

But council leader David Ross said the council was making it clear there was no threat of disciplinary action.

“No-one should be forced to carry out the work of a colleague who is taking strike action, and it’s especially unreasonable where colleagues are also involved in the same dispute for a fair pay deal for teachers and have the right to show solidarity.” he said.

“Talk of disciplinary action is both unhelpful and unacceptable.”

The authority’s executive director for education and children’s services, Carrie Lindsay, explained: “We fully support the rights of our staff to take lawful industrial action, and the positive relationships we have with our trade unions are very important to us.”

The council can, she said, consider where it is reasonable to ask staff to cover duties, if this is in accordance with their terms and conditions.

She added: “We also fully understand the challenges faced by staff who are not taking part in the strike, and we wrote to all staff explaining no action will be taken against staff who choose not to cover classes for striking colleagues on Thursday.

“Our intention was to ensure that our teachers knew that we were not intending to take this action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Fife teachers striking outside the office of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on November 24. Image: EIS Fife.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented