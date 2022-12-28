Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book

By Debbie Clarke
December 28 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 28 2022, 10.35am
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

A Perthshire author is set to publish her third children’s book which shows youngsters the benefits of positive thinking.

Fiona Lowry, from Bridge of Earn, hopes to have her latest offering, Meeting Pip, published by the end of next month.

Her new book is based on the belief of her own two children that a tooth fairy lives in their garden.

What is the latest children’s book about?

Fiona, 42, explained: “The two children in the story, Faith and Harris, play around the old oak tree at the bottom of their garden.

“This is known as the Fairy Woods.

“Harris doesn’t believe that fairies are real but when his older sister sees something new on the oak tree, she sets out to prove that they are.

“Only then do the fun conversations begin with Pip and the children beginning to see the world in a new way.

“My books encourage positive thinking mixed with just a little magic.”

The mum-of-two’s new book comes after her first two children’s books which were published earlier this year.

Fiona Lowry with her two books which show children the power of positive thinking. Her books also won The Golden Wizard Book Prize 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

They also won accolades after being named winners in The Golden Wizard Book Prize 2022.

The power of positive thinking

All her books are for nursery and early years children (3-6 years).

Fiona, who is a director of The Bathroom Company (Perth) Ltd, had the idea for her first children’s book, Franco and the Green Light Fairy, after a car journey with her children.

The self-published author said: “All the stories I have written so far are all about positive thinking.

“They are also about the law of attraction – if you think good things and you act in a good way then that is what you will receive.

“While we were stuck at traffic lights on a red light, my children were tired of waiting for them to change.

“So I suggested they start thinking about the green light fairy.

“As they repeated the phrase ‘green light fairy’ the lights changed and we were on our way!

“This was a simple event that sparked my idea for the first book which looks at the value of positive energy and the law of attraction.”

Franco and the Green Light Fairy is largely based on the principle of the green light fairy but it also shows how the main character, Franco, discovers the benefits of being optimistic.

Meanwhile, Fiona’s second book, Felix’s Favourite Day, follows the main character’s ambition of owning a pet.

However, the animal he finally chooses is not what his parents may perhaps have preferred.

Encouraging children to think positive thoughts

Fiona continued: “I have always read to my children, Amy, 10, and Ben, 7.

Fiona Lowry’s children’s books show the power of positive thinking Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“I understand how a great story can encourage positive thoughts.

“I want to instil that positivity and self-belief in them from a young age so they can hopefully keep that as they grow older.”

Fiona, who has plans for more books, added: “I want to get the message across to children that anyone can receive success if they believe in themselves.”

Fiona’s first two books are available exclusively on Amazon and more information about them can be found via her website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Our favourite Christmas pictures from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools: Part…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Perthshire author Fiona Lowry has published two children's books this year and her third children's book is due to be published at the end of January. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented