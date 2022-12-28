Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire author is set to publish her third children’s book which shows youngsters the benefits of positive thinking.

Fiona Lowry, from Bridge of Earn, hopes to have her latest offering, Meeting Pip, published by the end of next month.

Her new book is based on the belief of her own two children that a tooth fairy lives in their garden.

What is the latest children’s book about?

Fiona, 42, explained: “The two children in the story, Faith and Harris, play around the old oak tree at the bottom of their garden.

“This is known as the Fairy Woods.

“Harris doesn’t believe that fairies are real but when his older sister sees something new on the oak tree, she sets out to prove that they are.

“Only then do the fun conversations begin with Pip and the children beginning to see the world in a new way.

“My books encourage positive thinking mixed with just a little magic.”

The mum-of-two’s new book comes after her first two children’s books which were published earlier this year.

They also won accolades after being named winners in The Golden Wizard Book Prize 2022.

The power of positive thinking

All her books are for nursery and early years children (3-6 years).

Fiona, who is a director of The Bathroom Company (Perth) Ltd, had the idea for her first children’s book, Franco and the Green Light Fairy, after a car journey with her children.

The self-published author said: “All the stories I have written so far are all about positive thinking.

“They are also about the law of attraction – if you think good things and you act in a good way then that is what you will receive.

“While we were stuck at traffic lights on a red light, my children were tired of waiting for them to change.

“So I suggested they start thinking about the green light fairy.

“As they repeated the phrase ‘green light fairy’ the lights changed and we were on our way!

“This was a simple event that sparked my idea for the first book which looks at the value of positive energy and the law of attraction.”

Franco and the Green Light Fairy is largely based on the principle of the green light fairy but it also shows how the main character, Franco, discovers the benefits of being optimistic.

Meanwhile, Fiona’s second book, Felix’s Favourite Day, follows the main character’s ambition of owning a pet.

However, the animal he finally chooses is not what his parents may perhaps have preferred.

Encouraging children to think positive thoughts

Fiona continued: “I have always read to my children, Amy, 10, and Ben, 7.

“I understand how a great story can encourage positive thoughts.

“I want to instil that positivity and self-belief in them from a young age so they can hopefully keep that as they grow older.”

Fiona, who has plans for more books, added: “I want to get the message across to children that anyone can receive success if they believe in themselves.”

Fiona’s first two books are available exclusively on Amazon and more information about them can be found via her website.