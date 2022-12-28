Fife horse racing firm jumping for joy despite pressure of rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife horse racing firm jumping for joy despite pressure of rising costs

By Gavin Harper
December 28 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 29 2022, 9.06am
Nick Alexander says the business is well placed to meet any challenges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nick Alexander says the business is well placed to meet any challenges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The owner of a horse racing training yard in Fife says his business is thriving despite facing ever-rising costs.

Kinneston, in Leslie, has 50 horses on its books and is run by Nick Alexander.

Mr Alexander started training in 2002 and has since sent out more than 300 winners – including a record-breaking 35 last year.

But, like many other businesses across Tayside and Fife, the business has faced a number of challenges this year.

Mr Alexander said recruiting staff can be difficult at times.

However, he said his team has worked hard, adding there are opportunities to progress through the ranks.

Recently, the business won two top national awards, and Mr Alexander said those help to not only attract, but also retain staff.

Some of Kinneston's 50 horses in training.
Some of Kinneston's 50 horses in training. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

One member of staff previously had a race named in her honour after scooping another award.

He said: “Staffing is always a challenge, but we manage.

“One of the reasons we go in for awards is that we want to stand out.

“We have a good structure within the business – people come in as trainees and become assistant barn managers and progress through the ranks.

“We always try to encourage staff to do some training every year to improve their own CV if nothing else.”

Among the other challenges faced by the business are rising costs.

Fife firm’s relief at drop in fuel prices

The team must transport horses all over the UK, and increased fuel prices earlier this year meant that could’ve caused problems for the business.

“Luckily that was during our quieter time,” Mr Alexander said.

“Fuel prices have come back down a bit – that is a big relief.”

Nick Alexander at his Kinneston desk.
Nick Alexander has faced challenges running the yard this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said the price of horse feed – of which the business goes through two-and-a-half tonnes every month – has also increased by 25%.

“We’ve got 50 horses eating eight kilograms a day so it mounts up pretty quickly.

“Our customers have been very supportive and we’re managing to pass some of those costs on.

“But you wouldn’t ever wanted to take that for granted.”

Meanwhile, Kinneston has produced nine winners so far this season after a record-breaking 35 winners in the 2021 season.

Mr Alexander thinks reaching those heights before the end of the jumps season in May is unlikely, but hopes to double their current number.

“We’d like to get over 20 winners this season, so we’ll see how close we get,” he said.

