Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools across Fife have resumed after the festive season but when will pupils be off on holiday again in 2023?

We have put together all the Fife holiday dates for your diaries so you can plan ahead for the first school term.

Here are the dates for school holidays, in-service days and teacher strikes when pupils will be out of the classroom.

January

Tuesday 10th – all primary schools, associated nursery classes, special schools and primary pupil support centres closed for teachers’ strike.

Wednesday 11th – All secondary schools and secondary pupil support centres shut for teachers’ strike.

Wednesday 18th – Closure of all primary and secondary schools for teachers’ strike.

February

Wednesday 15th – In service day

Thursday 16th and Friday 17th – Mid-term break

March- April

Friday, March 31st to Friday, April 14th – Easter holidays

For a full list of the Fife school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year, you can access our printer-friendly school holiday calendars – which you can print out at home and keep. Find them here.

More teacher strike dates may yet be added if the dispute continues and there could also be a day off for Fife pupils for the King’s coronation which is on Saturday, May 6.

Monday, May 8 will be an extra bank holiday but it has yet to be confirmed if Fife schools will close that day.