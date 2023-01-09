Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 71-year-old man has been arrested after a crash in Dundee.

Police were called to Strathmartine Road, near Hill Street, in the Hilltown area of the city at around 9pm on Sunday.

The pensioner was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Drivers passing the scene said two police vehicles were in attendance in the aftermath of the crash.

One man told The Courier: “We were travelling along Strathmartine Road towards the city centre.

“I saw the car first and it looked to have damage to the front bumper.

“There were around five or six police officers nearby.

“I could see they were interviewing a man.”

Police investigation continues

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a crash involving one vehicle on Strathmartine Road, Dundee, which happened around 9pm on Sunday.

“A 71-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“He was arrested for road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”