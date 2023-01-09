Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee By James Simpson January 9 2023, 10.42am Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 71-year-old man has been arrested after a crash in Dundee. Police were called to Strathmartine Road, near Hill Street, in the Hilltown area of the city at around 9pm on Sunday. The pensioner was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known. Drivers passing the scene said two police vehicles were in attendance in the aftermath of the crash. Police at Strathmartine Road on Sunday evening. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One man told The Courier: “We were travelling along Strathmartine Road towards the city centre. “I saw the car first and it looked to have damage to the front bumper. “There were around five or six police officers nearby. “I could see they were interviewing a man.” Police investigation continues A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a crash involving one vehicle on Strathmartine Road, Dundee, which happened around 9pm on Sunday. “A 71-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “He was arrested for road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures Calls for action as Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre shut for more than a month… Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you… Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year 2 Most Read 1 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 2 Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration 3 ‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes 4 Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home 5 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV… 4 6 Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit 7 Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award… 8 Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop 9 Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie's Peter Pan Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz… Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'… How to be a better you in 2023 Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish… How will traffic ban trial around Letham Primary, Angus impact you? Editor's Picks ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 5 problems people in Tayside and Fife want politicians to fix as Holyrood opens for 2023 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities How will traffic ban trial around Letham Primary, Angus impact you? 4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city Piperdam: Surge in sales ahead of takeover of Tayside resort Most Commented 1 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 2 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 3 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show