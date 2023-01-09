Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz Mehmet key as Dunfermline increase gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz Mehmet key as Dunfermline increase gap

By Craig Cairns
January 9 2023, 10.52am
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.

It was a fantastic weekend for the football fans of Fife with three wins and a draw across four SPFL matches.

Dunfermline increased their lead at the top of League One, East Fife got an important win in a barmy League Two – where five points separate fourth from bottom – while Kelty Hearts overcame a first-half red card to beat Clyde.

Raith Rovers meanwhile got a good point against a strong Dundee side.

Connolly opened the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS.

It’s also a big week ahead for the sport in the Kingdom, with the Rovers, the Pars and Kelty preparing for the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals.

Focus looks at picks out the weekend highlight, standout and, starting this week for the month, rounds up the recent transfer activity.

Highlight

A Stewart Murdoch goal is not something you see often.

The defender opened the scoring in a well-deserved win away to third-placed Elgin City.

It was Murdoch’s first goal since May 2021 – 60 appearances ago – and what a strike it was.

It came during a first half that the Fifers dominated and by half-time they could easily have added more to their two-goal lead.

Murdoch was excellent all round – winning his battles and stepping out of defence effectively – aside from his goal-of-the-season contender.

(Watch the full highlights here, Murdoch’s goal is from around 02.50)

Jack Healy then wasn’t far away from almost topping it – he agonisingly struck the post after a couple of keepie uppies (around 3.40).

Great skill: Jack Healy. Image: SNS.

That’s East Fife’s first win since October when they beat… Elgin, a side they have taken nine from nine against.

It was a timely victory as the result keeps Greig McDonald’s side fourth though just five points ahead of Bonnyrigg Rose at the bottom.

Murdoch’s goal means the state that they are in League Two looks much better this morning.

Honourable mentions

  • Kelty’s Kyle Doherty shouldered the pressure to step up and take the late penalty in the win against Clyde – his first goal for the club.

Standout

He hasn’t had much to do this season so it is only right that his match-winning performance should be recognised.

Deniz Mehmet’s quick thinking saw him find Kyle Macdonald with a throw, and after running around 60 yards the wingback’s cross was finished off by Craig Wighton.

Late in the game Mehmet ensured the points by pulling off a one-on-one save from Edinburgh’s Kieran MacDonald.

Mehmet’s save:

 

Honourable mention

What the managers said

  • Dunfermline manager James McPake looked absolutely freezing as he said his team showed “both sides of their game” in the important win over Edinburgh:

Transfer window round-up

Raith Rovers

  • At Stark’s Park, Murray will this week speak to Kyle Connell. His loan deal expires on Tuesday and his parent club Kilmarnock – where his contract also ends this month – have said he will not be staying on.
  • It was confirmed in the last week that Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngywenya will stay in Kirkcaldy until the season.
  • Murray told Courier Sport it has been a ‘very quiet’ window so far.

Dunfermline (and Kelty Hearts)

Staying at East End: Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown.

East Fife

  • Scott Agnew made a return to Methil as a player-coach and was an unused substitute on Saturday.

  • Seventeen-year-old defender Aidan Quinn came in on loan from Montrose and went straight into the side for a winning start.
  • Lucas Williamson went the other way, moving to Sauchie Juniors until the end of the season.

Beyond Fife

Rovers manager Ian Murray was surprised when Connor O’Riordan was recalled early by Crewe and it will be scant consolation to see that he is doing well.

No one at Stark’s Park will be surprised to see that he has kept a clean sheet on his first start since his return.

Although Rovers have done not too badly without him, conceding just once in their last two.

