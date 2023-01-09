Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz Mehmet key as Dunfermline increase gap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a fantastic weekend for the football fans of Fife with three wins and a draw across four SPFL matches.

Dunfermline increased their lead at the top of League One, East Fife got an important win in a barmy League Two – where five points separate fourth from bottom – while Kelty Hearts overcame a first-half red card to beat Clyde.

Raith Rovers meanwhile got a good point against a strong Dundee side.

It’s also a big week ahead for the sport in the Kingdom, with the Rovers, the Pars and Kelty preparing for the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals.

Focus looks at picks out the weekend highlight, standout and, starting this week for the month, rounds up the recent transfer activity.

Highlight

A Stewart Murdoch goal is not something you see often.

The defender opened the scoring in a well-deserved win away to third-placed Elgin City.

It was Murdoch’s first goal since May 2021 – 60 appearances ago – and what a strike it was.

It came during a first half that the Fifers dominated and by half-time they could easily have added more to their two-goal lead.

Murdoch was excellent all round – winning his battles and stepping out of defence effectively – aside from his goal-of-the-season contender.

(Watch the full highlights here, Murdoch's goal is from around 02.50)

That's East Fife's first win since October when they beat… Elgin, a side they have taken nine from nine against.

That’s East Fife’s first win since October when they beat… Elgin, a side they have taken nine from nine against.

It was a timely victory as the result keeps Greig McDonald’s side fourth though just five points ahead of Bonnyrigg Rose at the bottom.

Murdoch’s goal means the state that they are in League Two looks much better this morning.

Honourable mentions

Kelty’s Kyle Doherty shouldered the pressure to step up and take the late penalty in the win against Clyde – his first goal for the club.

🎥 Highlights | Clyde v Kelty Hearts 7/1/22@kyledohertyyy gains #TheMaroonMachine all 3️⃣ points at Clyde at the weekend. Full highlights on KHTV ⬇️https://t.co/TWODXNxwyu KHTV is sponsored by @i_scaff_Ltd pic.twitter.com/DsE6zUfzOJ — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) January 9, 2023

Dunfermline – the stars of track and field after their victory at Meadowbank Stadium – recorded another victory against their closest rivals and could easily have been the highlight, but we’re saving that for the next section.

Standout

He hasn’t had much to do this season so it is only right that his match-winning performance should be recognised.

Deniz Mehmet’s quick thinking saw him find Kyle Macdonald with a throw, and after running around 60 yards the wingback’s cross was finished off by Craig Wighton.

Rumour has it @KyleMacdon_19 is still running this morning 🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/I5lpS9nHKP — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 8, 2023

Late in the game Mehmet ensured the points by pulling off a one-on-one save from Edinburgh’s Kieran MacDonald.

Mehmet’s save:

Honourable mention

Rovers had Jamie MacDonald, as well as Connolly, to thank for their important point versus Dundee on Friday night. The keeper continues to play through the pain barrier and his saves helped extend Raith’s unbeaten run to five.

What the managers said

Ian Murray was “tremendously proud” of Raith Rovers as they shook of more injuries to earn a point.

East Fife manager McDonald said the break came at a good time for East Fife and were “bang at it from the start” against Elgin in “arguably the best performance of the season”.

John Potter said Kelty have played better this season in games they haven’t won after his ten men won at Clyde:

Dunfermline manager James McPake looked absolutely freezing as he said his team showed “both sides of their game” in the important win over Edinburgh:

Transfer window round-up

Raith Rovers

At Stark’s Park, Murray will this week speak to Kyle Connell. His loan deal expires on Tuesday and his parent club Kilmarnock – where his contract also ends this month – have said he will not be staying on.

It was confirmed in the last week that Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngywenya will stay in Kirkcaldy until the season.

Murray told Courier Sport it has been a ‘very quiet’ window so far.

Dunfermline (and Kelty Hearts)

The Pars last week joined a few other clubs in their interest of Kelty forward Alfredo Agyeman.

The club also confirmed that Rangers’ Kane Ritchie Hosler will remain at East End Park until the end of the season.

East Fife

Scott Agnew made a return to Methil as a player-coach and was an unused substitute on Saturday.

The opportunity to keep progressing as a coach & get back playing was to good to turn down. Loved every minute of my time at the club previously. Hopefully can play my part on and off the pitch towards a successful season ⚽️ @EastFifeFC https://t.co/2iVnvjJWJ3 — Scott Agnew (@ScottAgnew10) January 4, 2023

Seventeen-year-old defender Aidan Quinn came in on loan from Montrose and went straight into the side for a winning start.

Lucas Williamson went the other way, moving to Sauchie Juniors until the end of the season.

Beyond Fife

Rovers manager Ian Murray was surprised when Connor O’Riordan was recalled early by Crewe and it will be scant consolation to see that he is doing well.

No one at Stark’s Park will be surprised to see that he has kept a clean sheet on his first start since his return.

90 minutes for big Connor, and a clean sheet 🥲 https://t.co/L7CUdpfQ2F — Iain Latto (@iain_latto) January 7, 2023

Although Rovers have done not too badly without him, conceding just once in their last two.