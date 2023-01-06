Talks aimed at averting teachers’ strike to continue on eve of next school closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talks aimed at averting teachers’ strike to continue on eve of next school closures

By Debbie Clarke
January 6 2023, 5.00pm Updated: January 6 2023, 5.20pm
Teachers at a previous strike in Dundee.
Talks aimed at averting the teachers' strike are to continue on the eve of the next school closures. Picture shows: Teachers on strike outside Grove Academy, Dundee. Image: David Baxter EIS

The Scottish Government is to hold new talks on Monday aimed at averting the teachers’ strike – on the eve of the next school closures.

Primary schools and some nurseries in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross are due to close in Tuesday and secondary schools on Wednesday due to the industrial action.

However, Education Secretary Shirley-Ann Somerville revealed she had held ‘constructive and helpful’ talks with teaching unions and local authority employers on Friday afternoon.

She said the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) will meet on Monday to consider options aimed at resolving the dispute.

And she urged unions to reconsider their plans for industrial action while talks are ongoing.

Scottish Government Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
Scottish Government Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville revealed talks are to take place on Monday which are aimed at averting the ongoing teachers’ strikes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ms Somerville said any deal must be fair and affordable for all concerned given the ‘unprecedented’ pressures facing Scotland’s budget.

She added: “The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) will meet again on Monday to discuss options.

“I hope unions will reconsider their plans for industrial action while talks are ongoing.

“Strikes in our schools are in no one’s interest – including for pupils, parents and carers who have already had to deal with significant disruption over the past three years.”

No additional funding available

But local government body Cosla said its leaders are clear no additional funding is available.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, spokesperson for resources, said: “I look forward to maintaining constructive and proactive dialogue, which considers all options available, with all parties so we limit any further disruption for pupils, parents and carers.”

Teachers’ strikes to go ahead

The EIS said that with no new pay offer on the table, scheduled strike action by teachers next week will go ahead as planned.

Des Morris, EIS salaries convener and chair of the teachers’ side of the SNCT, said the trade unions are committed to reaching a fair, negotiated pay settlement.

“In the absence of any new offer, the planned strike action for Tuesday and Wednesday will proceed as scheduled.

“A planned SNCT meeting has now been brought forward to Monday of next week – at the union side’s request – in the hope of advancing discussions towards a new and improved offer to teachers.”

