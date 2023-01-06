Talks aimed at averting teachers’ strike to continue on eve of next school closures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is to hold new talks on Monday aimed at averting the teachers’ strike – on the eve of the next school closures.

Primary schools and some nurseries in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross are due to close in Tuesday and secondary schools on Wednesday due to the industrial action.

However, Education Secretary Shirley-Ann Somerville revealed she had held ‘constructive and helpful’ talks with teaching unions and local authority employers on Friday afternoon.

She said the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) will meet on Monday to consider options aimed at resolving the dispute.

And she urged unions to reconsider their plans for industrial action while talks are ongoing.

Ms Somerville said any deal must be fair and affordable for all concerned given the ‘unprecedented’ pressures facing Scotland’s budget.

She added: “The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) will meet again on Monday to discuss options.

“I hope unions will reconsider their plans for industrial action while talks are ongoing.

“Strikes in our schools are in no one’s interest – including for pupils, parents and carers who have already had to deal with significant disruption over the past three years.”

No additional funding available

But local government body Cosla said its leaders are clear no additional funding is available.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, spokesperson for resources, said: “I look forward to maintaining constructive and proactive dialogue, which considers all options available, with all parties so we limit any further disruption for pupils, parents and carers.”

Teachers’ strikes to go ahead

The EIS said that with no new pay offer on the table, scheduled strike action by teachers next week will go ahead as planned.

Des Morris, EIS salaries convener and chair of the teachers’ side of the SNCT, said the trade unions are committed to reaching a fair, negotiated pay settlement.

“In the absence of any new offer, the planned strike action for Tuesday and Wednesday will proceed as scheduled.

“A planned SNCT meeting has now been brought forward to Monday of next week – at the union side’s request – in the hope of advancing discussions towards a new and improved offer to teachers.”