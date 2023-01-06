New Perth venue for healthy meal business Macrotrition as owner looks to expand further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Perth venue for healthy meal business Macrotrition as owner looks to expand further

By Maria Gran
January 6 2023, 5.00pm
Owner Jack Parr inside the new Macrotrition venue on South Methven Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Owner Jack Parr inside the new Macrotrition venue on South Methven Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth entrepreneur Jack Parr has moved his healthy food business into larger premises that will finally give customers the chance to sit-in and enjoy his offering.

Macrotrition has offered fresh and healthy takeaways to the people of Perth since April 2021.

His first and former venue on the High Street opened five months later, and the business expanded to Kelty in July last year.

After searching for a new venue in the city with space for seating, Macrotrition opened its new 26-seater eatery at 37a South Methven Street yesterday.

The new Macrotrition headquarters in Perth now has seating for customers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Owner Jack says: “The shop we were in was brilliant to start off with, but I felt we were losing a lot of customers as it didn’t have the space to sit down and relax.

“It’s going to be run exactly the same, we’re still doing bulk orders and takeaways, the only difference is we’ve got seats now.”

Macrotrition’s new Perth home

Over the course of three weeks, Jack and his chef Paddy Nowakowski have worked hard to get the cafe and restaurant ready for opening.

The pair have done all the work of refurbishing Macrotrition’s new home, including  tiling and painting.

While he’s nervous about taking on a larger venue in the current economic climate, Jack believes the move is right for the business.

Jack and Paddy got the new venue ready for opening over Christmas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He says: “Last year was a big learning curve in terms of the world of business.

“But I’ve a got good support network around me with a lot of older friends who have businesses, as well as my mum and dad giving me support.

“I run everything by them, no matter how big or small, just to ask for opinion and advice.”

To celebrate the new opening, there is a brand new menu with 26 new mains, eight all-day breakfast dishes, nine smoothies, six sides and build-your-own options.

All Macrotrition dishes can now either be eaten in the restaurant or taken home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Options include Tuscan chicken pasta, beef fajita bowl, prawn curry and a wagyu burger. There are also vegan and vegetarian options.

There is also loaded omelettes, granola and French toast available all day.

Potential Macrotrition expansion

As well as refurbishing the new venue, Jack has also purchased and renovated a truck to take Macrotrition on the road.

Suited for festivals and events, the Ford Transit will also allow the former personal trainer to host pop-ups in different cities, including Dundee and Glasgow.

Jack and the Macrotrition van will be hitting the road this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I like to think I’ll be putting a wee feeler out in that area to see what the reception is,” Jack explains.

“We’ll see what happens when summer comes. I love Dundee, I think it’s a brilliant place and it would be ideal to have a shop or something like that there.”

The driving force behind his business is to help people make healthy living a lifestyle. Already doing talks at Perth College UHI, Jack will also help educate high school pupils on healthy living starting this month.

With the NHS in crisis, knowledge about how to live healthily will help lift some of the strain, he believes.

He also has some advice for those starting off the year with a goal to become fitter.

“Nothing happens overnight, you got to stick with it and not be a January pusher, it has to be the whole year,” he says.

