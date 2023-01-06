New Perth venue for healthy meal business Macrotrition as owner looks to expand further

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth entrepreneur Jack Parr has moved his healthy food business into larger premises that will finally give customers the chance to sit-in and enjoy his offering.

Macrotrition has offered fresh and healthy takeaways to the people of Perth since April 2021.

His first and former venue on the High Street opened five months later, and the business expanded to Kelty in July last year.

After searching for a new venue in the city with space for seating, Macrotrition opened its new 26-seater eatery at 37a South Methven Street yesterday.

Owner Jack says: “The shop we were in was brilliant to start off with, but I felt we were losing a lot of customers as it didn’t have the space to sit down and relax.

“It’s going to be run exactly the same, we’re still doing bulk orders and takeaways, the only difference is we’ve got seats now.”

Macrotrition’s new Perth home

Over the course of three weeks, Jack and his chef Paddy Nowakowski have worked hard to get the cafe and restaurant ready for opening.

The pair have done all the work of refurbishing Macrotrition’s new home, including tiling and painting.

While he’s nervous about taking on a larger venue in the current economic climate, Jack believes the move is right for the business.

He says: “Last year was a big learning curve in terms of the world of business.

“But I’ve a got good support network around me with a lot of older friends who have businesses, as well as my mum and dad giving me support.

“I run everything by them, no matter how big or small, just to ask for opinion and advice.”

To celebrate the new opening, there is a brand new menu with 26 new mains, eight all-day breakfast dishes, nine smoothies, six sides and build-your-own options.

Options include Tuscan chicken pasta, beef fajita bowl, prawn curry and a wagyu burger. There are also vegan and vegetarian options.

There is also loaded omelettes, granola and French toast available all day.

Potential Macrotrition expansion

As well as refurbishing the new venue, Jack has also purchased and renovated a truck to take Macrotrition on the road.

Suited for festivals and events, the Ford Transit will also allow the former personal trainer to host pop-ups in different cities, including Dundee and Glasgow.

“I like to think I’ll be putting a wee feeler out in that area to see what the reception is,” Jack explains.

“We’ll see what happens when summer comes. I love Dundee, I think it’s a brilliant place and it would be ideal to have a shop or something like that there.”

The driving force behind his business is to help people make healthy living a lifestyle. Already doing talks at Perth College UHI, Jack will also help educate high school pupils on healthy living starting this month.

With the NHS in crisis, knowledge about how to live healthily will help lift some of the strain, he believes.

He also has some advice for those starting off the year with a goal to become fitter.

“Nothing happens overnight, you got to stick with it and not be a January pusher, it has to be the whole year,” he says.