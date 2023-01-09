Angus school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Angus school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

By Debbie Clarke
January 9 2023, 3.03pm
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Schools across Angus have resumed after the festive season but when will pupils be off on holiday again in 2023?

We have put together details of all the Angus school holiday dates for your diaries so you can plan ahead for the first school term.

Here are the dates for Angus school holidays, in-service days and teacher strikes when pupils will be out of the classroom.

January

February

  • Thursday 16th to Monday 20th – In-service and mid-term holiday

April

  • Monday 3rd to Friday 14th – Easter holidays

For a full list of the Angus school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year, you can access our printer-friendly calendars.

Find them here.

More teacher strike dates may yet be added for 2023 if the dispute continues.

And there could also be a day off for Angus pupils for the King’s coronation which is on Saturday, May 6.

Monday, May 8, 2023 will be a bank holiday but it’s yet to be confirmed if Angus schools will shut on that day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first…
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Letham Primary in Forfar.
All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised
Teachers at a previous strike in Dundee.
Talks aimed at averting teachers' strike to continue on eve of next school closures
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus mum among majority of new teachers in Tayside and Fife with no permanent…

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
9
9
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?
Details for all the dates for Angus school holidays for the first school term 2023. Pictured are: P1 pupils at Rosemount Primary in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented