Angus school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Schools across Angus have resumed after the festive season but when will pupils be off on holiday again in 2023?

We have put together details of all the Angus school holiday dates for your diaries so you can plan ahead for the first school term.

Here are the dates for Angus school holidays, in-service days and teacher strikes when pupils will be out of the classroom.

January

Tuesday 10th – All Angus primary schools and some nurseries will close for teachers’ strike.

Wednesday 11th – All Angus secondary schools shut for teachers’ strike.

Friday 20th – School closures yet to be confirmed for teachers’ strike

February

Thursday 16th to Monday 20th – In-service and mid-term holiday

April

Monday 3rd to Friday 14th – Easter holidays

For a full list of the Angus school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year, you can access our printer-friendly calendars.

Find them here.

More teacher strike dates may yet be added for 2023 if the dispute continues.

And there could also be a day off for Angus pupils for the King’s coronation which is on Saturday, May 6.

Monday, May 8, 2023 will be a bank holiday but it’s yet to be confirmed if Angus schools will shut on that day.