When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

By Cheryl Peebles
January 4 2023, 10.30am Updated: January 4 2023, 7.00pm
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
A striking teacher during a recent EIS strike at Morgan Academy, Dundee, on November 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Schools across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire face more closures due to continuing strike action by teachers.

Two days of strike action have already seen school closures and partial closures on November 24 and December 8.

More industrial action is planned for January and February as four teaching unions – the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), NASUWT and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) – continue their fight for better pay.

Here we give the latest information on how local schools will be affected and why teachers are striking.

School closure dates in early 2023

Unless a pay deal is struck before then, a series of walkouts between January 10 and February 2 will affect each school on two dates.

The picket line at Perth Academy on November 24
The picket line at Perth Academy on November 24. Image: supplied by EIS Perth.

On Tuesday, January 10, primary school, special school (primary and primary/secondary) and early years teachers will strike with the EIS and NASUWT.

Confirmed January 10 closures:

  • All Dundee City Council primary schools, attached nurseries and Kingspark School (a list of nurseries which will remain open is here)
  • All Perth and Kinross Council primary schools, early learning centres and Fairview School
  • All Fife primary schools, associated nursery classes, special schools and primary pupil support centres (arrangements for family nurture centres yet to be confirmed)
  • All Angus primary schools and some nurseries (Andover, Inverbrothock, Northmuir, Seaview, Southesk, Warddykes nurseries and ELCCs at Carnoustie and Forfar will remain open).

On Wednesday, January 11, secondary and special school (secondary only) teachers  will walk out with the EIS, NASUWT and SSTA.

Confirmed January 11 closures:

  • All Dundee City Council secondary schools
  • All Perth and Kinross Council secondary schools
  • All Fife Council secondary schools and secondary pupil support centres
  • All Angus Council secondary schools.

A series of EIS strikes by teachers in all schools will be held in different local authority areas on these dates:

  • Tuesday January 17 Perth and Kinross: Closure of all primary and secondary schools, Fairview School and early learning centres confirmed
  • Wednesday January 18 – Fife: Closure of all primary schools, associated nursery classes, secondary schools, special schools and pupil support centres confirmed (arrangements for family nurture centres yet to be confirmed)
  • Friday January 20 – Angus: Closures yet to be confirmed
  • Thursday February 2 – Dundee City: Closures yet to be confirmed.

Will there be more strike dates?

The SSTA says further strike action days affecting secondary schools are being considered by its executive committee and will be announced soon.

NASUWT members have also begun a programme of action short of strike action, refusing to cover for absent colleagues and attending no more than one meeting per week outside pupil sessions.

Why are school teachers striking?

Teachers in all four unions are striking for better pay.

Striking teachers outside Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville's office in Dunfermline on November 24.
Striking teachers outside Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville’s office in Dunfermline on November 24. Image: supplied by EIS Fife.

The EIS is campaigning for a 10% pay rise – NASUWT is seeking 12% – and unions have rejected the latest offer of up to 6.85%.

Currently fully-qualified, non-promoted teachers are paid between £33,729 and £42,336.

