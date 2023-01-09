Perth and Kinross school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools across Perth and Kinross have resumed after the festive season but when will pupils be off on holiday again in 2023?

We have put together all the Perth and Kinross school holiday dates for your diaries so you can plan ahead.

Here are the dates for school holidays, in-service days and teacher strikes for the first term of 2023.

January

Tuesday 10th – All Perth and Kinross Council primary schools, early learning centres and Fairview School closed for teachers’ strike.

Wednesday 11th – All secondary schools shut for teachers’ strike.

Tuesday 17th – Closure of all primary and secondary schools, Fairview School and early learning centres for teachers’ strike.

February

Wednesday 15th to Friday 17th – In-service and mid-term break

April

Monday 3rd to Friday 14th – Easter holidays

For a full list of the Perth and Kinross school holidays for the 2022/23 academic year, you can access our printer-friendly school holiday calendars.

Find them here.

More teacher strike dates may yet be added if the dispute continues.

And there could also be a day off for Perth and Kinross pupils for the King’s coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Monday, May 8, 2023 will be a bank holiday but it’s yet to be confirmed if Perth and Kinross schools will close.