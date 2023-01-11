Why we are striking: Fife teachers reveal the cutbacks at home and impact on children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“My family is struggling,” says teacher Sharon Iddir.

“Everybody is the same. What we are saying as teachers is, that’s not ok.”

Sharon is among thousands of teachers striking across Scotland for better pay.

While secondary schools were closed in the second of two days of action this week, we asked some Fife teachers about how they are coping in the cost-of-living crisis on current wages and why they believe their profession needs better pay.

Sharon Iddir, 44, Woodmill High School, Dunfermline

Mum Sharon is the highest earner in her household, supporting three teenage boys and a primary school age girl.

She said: “My mortgage has gone up by about £300.

“My energy bill, I had a letter in last week, and that’s going up again.”

She is constantly reminding her children to turn lights off and curtailing their time on their Xbox.

The cost of her boys’ football sessions is an added pressure and her daughter has had to choose between Scouts or pony club.

“No one likes saying no to their kids,” she said.

What’s in the fridge or freezer for tea is a constant worry – and sometimes it will be macaroni cheese to save money.

She said: “Some of my colleagues are going to foodbanks and that’s not good enough.

“It’s really difficult for everyone, not just teachers, it’s right across the board.”

Graeme Keir, 41, Glenrothes High School

Graeme’s wife is also a teacher and their curtailed budget – soon to be reduced further by a massive mortgage hike – is affecting their six-year-old son.

Graeme said: “We really had quite a stressful Christmas thinking about how we could afford to buy him the things that he was expecting.

“It’s things like swimming lessons we are looking at.

“Can we afford to send him to those? Can we afford to send him to the football class he goes to?

“We realised our mortgage payments were going to go up by £400, £500 perhaps when we have to remortgage in April.

“By the time our mortgage payments go up we are looking at losing the house potentially.”

Paul Jeffrey, 59, Levenmouth Academy, Buckhaven

Paul’s wife is also a teacher, and they are helping to support their two children, one at university and the other a recent graduate.

He said: “Having taught for 30 years we have noticed our standard of living has declined.

“We are the same as everyone else. Fuel prices have hiked. Looking after young people, our children, we just don’t spend as much as we used to, that’s inevitable.”

He is worried about the impact on teacher retention and recruitment to what is a “tougher job” now.

He said: “Young people are seeing what the job entails and thinking they aren’t going to get the remuneration they deserve.”

David Farmer, 60, St Andrews RC High School, Kirkcaldy

David says the last six months have been particularly tight.

He said: “Whilst I live in a house with two incomes it’s still quite difficult at times.

“At the end of the month, I have less money. Things like saving have become virtually impossible.

“Christmas, whilst that was achievable, for the first time in a long time it was hard to get that together.

“We have heard verified stories of teachers using foodbanks, struggling to put petrol in their car to come to work and not being able to buy anything at lunchtime.

“That’s happening out there.”

Read more about teachers’ pay:

The EIS is campaigning for a 10% pay rise and with other teaching unions has already rejected an offer of 5% and up to 6.85% for the lowest-paid staff.

Unless the dispute is resolved, there will be more strikes in Tayside and Fife from next week during 16 days of action by unions.