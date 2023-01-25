King Charles thanks Lumphinnans Primary for ‘thoughtful’ letters after Queen’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils at Lumphinnans Primary have been thanked by King Charles for their ‘thoughtful words’ after they wrote to him following the death of the Queen.

The Fife school’s P4/5 class sent letters to the King two weeks after his mother had passed away in September to express their condolences and offer their good wishes for his future as the new monarch.

Teacher Laurie Main said the youngsters were learning how to write formal letters and the death of the Queen gave them the opportunity to put what they had learned into practice.

She said: “They did a bit of research about how you would address the royal family and where they would actually send the mail to.

“When they discovered their letters would actually be sent to Buckingham Palace, it blew their minds!”

What did the pupils write to King Charles?

Laurie said they talked about the kind of things they would include in their letters.

She said: “They sympathised with him on the loss of the Queen but they were also congratulating him on becoming King and what this would mean for him.

“They wrote really sweet things like they hope he would continue to look after the corgies and do well for the country.”

Each child wrote a letter and six were posted – with a covering letter on behalf of the class.

Laurie said: “We spoke about it at the time that we might not get a reply and if we did, it would maybe take a while.

“They then forgot about it and they were so surprised and really excited when a reply arrived!

A reply from King Charles

The message from King Charles III, which arrived at the end of last week, was typed, featured a picture of him with his mother when he was a young boy and included his signature.

It said: “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother.

“Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”

Laurie said: “Once they saw the emblem on the envelope we discussed what it might be and they were so excited!

“They were saying ‘is it from the real King?’, the ‘actual’ King? One of the boys kept saying ‘but is it real or did you write it?’

“They just couldn’t believe this was actually from the King and were just so delighted he had seen their letters.

Lumphinnans Primary pupils delighted with royal message

She added: “We work really hard with our writing because it isn’t something that comes easy to them.

“So the fact that someone has taken the time to reply is a really nice surprise, it’s amazing.”