Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife families with jobs used to worry about debt and Christmas presents – now they’re turning to food banks

By Rachel Amery
January 25 2023, 3.33pm Updated: January 25 2023, 3.36pm
Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur talks to David Redpath, chief executive at Citizens Advice and Rights Fife, in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Poverty advisors in Glenrothes revealed as many as 15 people are being referred to food banks on an average day’s work because people don’t have the money to feed themselves.

Workers at Citizens Advice and Rights Fife said people used to come to them for help managing their debt.

But the cost-of living crisis is hitting hard and forcing people deeper into poverty.

The alarm was raised on the day the Scottish Government encouraged locals to check if they are entitled to more help with the council tax bills.

‘Working poor’ are being squeezed

Jacqueline McDonald, service delivery manager at the centre, said: “It is normal practice for us on a Monday or Friday to make 10 to 15 referrals to the local food bank.

“People are finding themselves with no food, no fuel, and no money.”

David Redpath, chief executive, said: “For the working poor their incomes are being squeezed.

“If you haven’t got a lot of money and the price of something goes up it can really affect their ability to sustain themselves.”

The staff at the centre said many people look “comfortable” from the outside, often with two incomes and a mortgage.

Scott Crooks, money advice coordinator, said: “These are the people who are receiving no assistance and no benefits, but they are getting dragged down.”

Underlying debt problems in the future

The problems people are coming to the Fife centre for help with have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Crooks said: “People are more concerned about the here and now rather than underlying debt issues that a lot of people are carrying.

“Normally when it comes to October time our debt clients are talking to us about how they can afford Christmas, but this year it was all about how they have no money for fuel and gas.

People are self-disconnecting because they can’t afford it and are fighting to get by until the next payday or the next benefits day.”

And because the immediate issue of food and fuel is taking priority, the bigger problems will not be faced until later down the line.

Mr Crook added: “All this will build up further down the line and we will end up in the future with bigger problems.

“At the start of the pandemic we knew there would be a tsunami for people but then came the cost-of-living crisis.”

Help with council tax reduction

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur visited the centre in Glenrothes and encouraged the public to seek help with bills.

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur, and David Redpath, chief executive of Citizens Advice and Rights Fife. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

He said: “More people are finding they need support, people who maybe didn’t need support before.

“The cost-of-living crisis, a near 40-year high inflation and the cost of energy have all impacted on people’s ability to make their payments.”

He promoted the Scottish Government’s council tax reduction scheme which is now 10 years old.

The scheme is means-tested but can reduce or even eliminate council tax for those on lower incomes.

It helps people on low incomes to save an average of £750 a year on council tax bills. Those eligible can also save up to 35% on their water and waste charges.

To check if you are eligible for a council tax reduction you can contact your local council or seek help through the government’s own pages online at mygov.scot.

