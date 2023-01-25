Former Madras College pupil leads demolition of old school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Madras College pupil has played a leading role in taking a wrecking ball to his old school.

Kevin McMullan, a project manager at St Andrews University, was at the helm as experts knocked down dilapidated parts of the building in the town’s South Street.

The demolition was undertaken to make way for the redevelopment of the historic site.

Kevin, who attended Madras College from 1995 to 2001, said it was both “exciting” and “very strange” to step back inside his old school.

Demolition of the school in St Andrews began last September after the site was taken over by the town’s university.

Kevin said prior to demolition the schools dark swimming pool area was “the perfect setting for a horror movie”.

He said: “I hadn’t thought about the school much since I left all those years ago.

“Knowing that I would be the project manager for the redevelopment was exciting and something I was looking forward to.

“Walking through the corridors brought back good memories as I enjoyed my time at the school, and I could remember having certain classes in the various rooms throughout the buildings.”

The site will become a new business college for St Andrews University, combining its Economics and Finance School with the Management School under one new structure.

It is hoped the site, to be named New College, will be ready by 2027.

Since the South Street redevelopment programme started, Kevin said he is frequently asked for updates and requests for tours once work is completed.

He said: “During the demolition phase I was getting asked all the time what is going on and what the plans are.

“So many people are interested in what happens to the old Madras.

“The university have set up a special web page charting progress.

“This also includes unique drone footage of the site.

“People I speak to seem glad to hear the university has safeguarded the historic parts of the building, including the quad, and that a new, sustainable design will give these buildings a new lease of life.”

He added: “We have now taken down all of the post-war buildings and cleared the site.

“It really is a vast area in the centre of the town. It will be exciting to see the next phase take shape.”