13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew’s Primary, Dundee

Fixed penalty notices were handed out to 13 drivers in one day after they ignored a driving ban in streets around St Andrew’s Primary in Dundee.

Police officers took enforcement action against the motorists who flouted the part-time traffic restrictions in areas near the school last week.

Police in Dundee are carrying out a series of checks across the city, in partnership with Dundee City Council’s ‘School Streets’ initiative, following complaints about motorists ignoring the restrictions outside school campuses.

Following the launch of the scheme, the streets immediately outside schools are closed to vehicles without a permit at the start and end of the school day.

This is to create a safer, cleaner and more pleasant environment for children and staff.

In a statement from Police Scotland it said: “On Thursday, 9 March, 2023, officers took enforcement action outside St Andrew’s Primary School, with conditional offers being issued to 13 drivers.”

Sergeant Craig Reid said: “This action is being taken as police are still receiving complaints about people ignoring the restrictions, despite them having been in place for some time.

“In addition to the 13 motorists spoken with outside St Andrew’s Primary last week, our officers noted around 60 other vehicles that turned around upon seeing our presence.

“We will continue to support our local schools in the areas which have been highlighted to us, to have a positive impact on road safety and keep our school communities safe.”

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, added: “The Safer Schools Streets initiative is firmly aimed at reducing congestion, improving road safety and having a positive impact on air quality.

“But in order to achieve those benefits for everyone, we need the understanding and co-operation of people who might otherwise just use their vehicles in the restricted areas.

“We have more car journeys around schools than the Scottish average and initiatives like this are there to help to change attitudes, as well as the physical environment.”

The streets near St Andrew’s Primary covered by the driving ban include: St Mary’s Road, St Leonard Road, St Leonard Terrace, St Leonard Way and St Leonard Place.

The driving ban came into effect on November 28 last year.