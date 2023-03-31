Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Many restaurant chains and supermarket cafes are offering meal deals where kids eat for free or very little over the Easter holidays.
So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch you don’t have spend an arm and a leg.
We’ve had a look at where the deals are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.
Asda
Where – Dundee West, Forfar, Glenrothes
What – Kids eat for £1, including vegan options and a free piece of fruit with hot meals
Beefeater
Where – Dundee Centre and Gourdie Croft, Dundee
What – Two kids eat free for every adult breakfast purchased
Brewer’s Fayre
Where – Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Monifieth
What – Two kids eat free with any adult breakfast purchased
Dobbies
Where – Monifieth, Dunfermline, Perth
What – Kids eat free with any adult breakfast or main course
Dunelm Mill
Where – Dundee
What – One free kids menu with every £4 spent and kids eat free after 3pm Monday to Friday
Morrisons
Where – Arbroath, Dundee (Afton Road), Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Perth, St Andrews
What – Kellogg’s Breakfast free bowl of cereal for the whole family before 11am (April 3 to 24) and kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.49 or more
Weavers Mill
Where – Dundee
What – Two kids meals for £1 each with two adult mains from £10.00, running from 12pm during holidays