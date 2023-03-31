Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Many restaurant chains and supermarket cafes are offering meal deals where kids eat for free or very little over the Easter holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch you don’t have spend an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the deals are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Asda

Where – Dundee West, Forfar, Glenrothes

What – Kids eat for £1, including vegan options and a free piece of fruit with hot meals

Beefeater

Where – Dundee Centre and Gourdie Croft, Dundee

What – Two kids eat free for every adult breakfast purchased

Brewer’s Fayre

Where – Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Monifieth

What – Two kids eat free with any adult breakfast purchased

Dobbies

Where – Monifieth, Dunfermline, Perth

What – Kids eat free with any adult breakfast or main course

Dunelm Mill

Where – Dundee

What – One free kids menu with every £4 spent and kids eat free after 3pm Monday to Friday

Morrisons

Where – Arbroath, Dundee (Afton Road), Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Perth, St Andrews

What – Kellogg’s Breakfast free bowl of cereal for the whole family before 11am (April 3 to 24) and kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.49 or more

Weavers Mill

Where – Dundee

What – Two kids meals for £1 each with two adult mains from £10.00, running from 12pm during holidays