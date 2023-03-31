Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Local branches of restaurant chains and supermarket cafes with dining deals for children

The Weavers Mill in Dundee is among several chain restaurants where kids can eat free or as good as during the Easter holidays.
The Weavers Mill in Dundee is among several chain restaurants where kids can eat free or as good as during the Easter holidays. Image: DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Many restaurant chains and supermarket cafes are offering meal deals where kids eat for free or very little over the Easter holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch you don’t have spend an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the deals are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Asda

Where – Dundee West, Forfar, Glenrothes

What – Kids eat for £1, including vegan options and a free piece of fruit with hot meals

Beefeater

Where – Dundee Centre and Gourdie Croft, Dundee

What – Two kids eat free for every adult breakfast purchased

Brewer’s Fayre

Where – Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Monifieth

What – Two kids eat free with any adult breakfast purchased

Waitrose has joined the food hall at Dobbies in Dunfermline, Fife
At Dobbies in Dunfermline kids eat free in the Easter holidays when an adult buys a main course or breakfast. Image: Shutterstock.

Dobbies

Where – Monifieth, Dunfermline, Perth

What – Kids eat free with any adult breakfast or main course

Dunelm Mill

Where – Dundee

What – One free kids menu with every £4 spent and kids eat free after 3pm Monday to Friday

Morrisons

Where – Arbroath, Dundee (Afton Road), Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Perth, St Andrews

What – Kellogg’s Breakfast free bowl of cereal for the whole family before 11am (April 3 to 24) and kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.49 or more

Weavers Mill

Where – Dundee

What – Two kids meals for £1 each with two adult mains from £10.00, running from 12pm during holidays

