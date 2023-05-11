One head teacher for 3 schools – the ‘experiment’ that could be rolled out elsewhere in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One head teacher for 3 schools – the ‘experiment’ that could be rolled out elsewhere in Fife

A trio of East Neuk primary schools are to share one leader.

By Cheryl Peebles
Elie Primary School parent council leader Emily Robson Ramsay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Can one head teacher effectively run three schools?

Parents in the East Neuk of Fife will soon find out when St Monans, Elie and Colinsburgh primary schools start sharing one leader.

Several pairs of schools in the region are already under a single head teacher, but the East Neuk schools will be the only group.

The new arrangement – and a joint headship for neighbouring Crail and Pittenweem primary schools – was approved after Fife Council retreated from so-called super-head proposals.

These could have seen EIGHT East Neuk primary schools and the local secondary school, Waid Academy, share one head teacher, but were fiercely resisted by local parents.

Shared head teacher for 3 East Neuk schools

However, as the council continues to move away from employing teaching head teachers, the three-school model could be adopted at other schools in the region.

While head teacher sharing between two schools has become common-place across Scotland there remain relatively few sharing groups. In 2021, there were only 23 head teachers leading three or more schools. Dumfries and Galloway has several three-school clusters and in Arran one head teacher oversees six schools.

Are three schools too much for one leader?

Elie Primary parent council members standing outside the school.
Elie parent council members Nicola Hetherington, Kirsty Barclay, Emily Robson Ramsay, Mariana Koleva-Paul and Amy Elles . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Elie Primary School parent council thinks so.

The small rural school – which has only 27 pupils – already shares a non-teaching head  with neighbouring Colinsburgh Primary School but parents are reluctant for a third school to be added to the mix.

Parent council chair Emily Robson Ramsay says parents are worried their school will become less of a priority if there are problems to be dealt with elsewhere.

She said: “It’s completely up to the head teacher as to how much time they spend in each school so it’s perfectly feasible there will be no leader in the school for possibly the whole week on occasion.

“At the moment the bigger school, St Monans, has a lot more to deal with in terms of pupil behaviour and challenges than the smaller schools.”

St Monans Primary School building.
St Monans Primary School, which will join Elie and Colinsburgh primary schools under the one head teacher. Image: Google Maps.

And, she said, the chances of the head teacher having to fill in for absent teachers before a supply teacher can be sourced are multiplied with three schools.

‘I’m sure we won’t be the last’

Describing the three-school joint headship model as ‘experimental’, she warned: “I’m sure we won’t be the last.”

Scottish primary school leaders union, the AHDS, said that challenges can outweigh benefits in joint headships.

Greg Dempster, general secretary of the AHDS school leaders union.
Greg Dempster, general secretary of the AHDS which represents senior teachers in primary schools. Image: supplied.

General secretary Greg Dempster said: “We are not opposed to joint headships but we are very clear that each situation needs to be looked at on its own merits, not seen as a cost-saving exercise.

“Here, the big challenge is that there are three separate schools with three separate parent bodies and communities.

“They will, I expect, have three sets of parent nights, three school improvement plans, three nativity plays; all sorts of things.

“It’s the multiplication of the work which means that being in a joint headship is a real challenge, and the fact that a head teacher can’t be in each school as much as they and their school community would like them to be.

“There are also opportunities across three schools, bringing pupils and staff together for different things like sports and staff development.

“But the challenges are probably greater than the potential upsides.”

Pros and cons

A study of joint headships by Aberdeen University and the Northern Alliance Regional Improvement Collaborative said there was a lack of research into the leadership model.

Perceived benefits identified included better collaboration, access to more resources and buying power and wider socialisation for children.

Challenges include ensuring equal attention for each school community, multiplied workloads and communication with staff and parents.

Difficulties in recruiting and retaining head teachers for smaller schools has previously been flagged by Fife Council.

But it insists the key driver for creating these latest joint headships is to achieve its school leadership strategy aims of:

  • strengthening management
  • creating attractive leadership opportunities
  • supporting partnership working while maintaining schools’ individual identities
  • encouraging networking, collaboration and sharing of skills and knowledge
  • maximising use of resources.

Individual school staffing budgets, it says, are not reduced but pooled to create the shared team.

Colinsburgh Primary School building.
Colinsburgh Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

It also highlighted largely positive inspection results for schools sharing head teachers. Recent reports from Education Scotland on two such schools – Coaltown of Balgonie and Tulliallan – praised the impact of staff working together.

Education head of service, Angela Logue, said: “Evidence gathered through ongoing quality assurance processes shows the aims of the [school leadership] strategy being realised within the leadership models and attainment in the schools being good/very good.

“Based on this evidence and what we have learned over the last 10+ years around the development of joint leadership arrangements, we are confident that the three school arrangement will be successful.”

Future joint headships would, she said, be considered where school rolls fall below 125 pupils, losing entitlement to a non-teaching head.

But more group models like that at Elie, Colinsburgh and St Monans would be brought to councillors for a decision.

