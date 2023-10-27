Send us your Halloween photos to haunt the Evening Telegraph or The Courier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Send us your Halloween photos to haunt the Evening Telegraph or The Courier

We want to share your snaps of your kids dressed up for the witching hour

By Cheryl Peebles
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It’s the spooky season and we want to share your Halloween photos with our readers.

Use the form below to submit pictures of your kids dressed up, whether for a party or for guising.

Submissions can be made up to 5pm on November 1.

We will try to include as many as possible in the Evening Telegraph or The Courier and we’ll publish some of the best in an online gallery.

Happy Halloween!

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

More from Schools

Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First Class 2023: Where and when to find your school’s P1 pictures
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Controversial driving ban to be introduced outside Broughty Ferry primary school
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Desperate mum says son has been pushed to the brink by Levenmouth Academy bullies
Frank Oates painting a board at Strathallan School
Auchterarder signwriter Frank has painted Strathallan rolls of honour for more than 50 years
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fife foster child Ruby's 'superpower' achievements despite foetal alcohol syndrome disabilities
Mum Melanie Stuart hugs ten-year-old Charlotte.
Why this Monifieth mum won’t shout at her kids - and the expert who…
Liam Thomson with his family on a beach.
Life after school for young people with special needs: an Angus mum's worries and…
3
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
CHERYL PEEBLES: School anti-bullying policies sound good but are failing to prevent violence
Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fife parents compile bullying dossier on under-fire school which now has TWO campus cops
4