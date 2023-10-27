Schools Send us your Halloween photos to haunt the Evening Telegraph or The Courier We want to share your snaps of your kids dressed up for the witching hour By Cheryl Peebles October 27 2023, 6.00am Share Send us your Halloween photos to haunt the Evening Telegraph or The Courier Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4791739/halloween-photos-submissions-courier-evening-telegraph/ Copy Link Do your children look as spooky as Kenzie Phillips, pictured outside her Dundee home last Halloween? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. It’s the spooky season and we want to share your Halloween photos with our readers. Use the form below to submit pictures of your kids dressed up, whether for a party or for guising. Submissions can be made up to 5pm on November 1. We will try to include as many as possible in the Evening Telegraph or The Courier and we’ll publish some of the best in an online gallery. Happy Halloween! An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.