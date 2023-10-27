A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker

Rachel Barnes stumbled and fell into Loch Faskally as she ran away from paramedics following a near-miss on the trunk road near Pitlochry.

By Jamie Buchan
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.

A drink-driver sparked a rescue operation when she abandoned her car on the A9, stripped to her underwear and tried to escape in a nearby loch.

Rachel Barnes stumbled and fell into Loch Faskally as she ran away from paramedics following a near-miss on the trunk road near Pitlochry.

Stunned ambulance workers then saw the 29-year-old climb back out of the water, undress and jump back in.

More emergency services were deployed as Barnes swam into the middle of the loch.

When she got into difficulties she was rescued by a passing kayaker.

Londoner Barnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving a black Audi A3 on the A9, near Cluniemore House, Pitlochry, while more than three times the drink-drive limit on September 5.

The court heard she had two recent convictions for drink-driving in England.

‘Acting very strangely’

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “The incident occurred at about 6pm.

“The accused’s vehicle was observed to approach a Give Way junction.

“As she continued towards the junction, there was no sign of the vehicle slowing or giving way.”

He said: “A third party had to swerve to avoid a collision.

Loch Faskally. Image: Supplied

“The accused’s vehicle then came to a rest half-way on the carriageway and half-way on a grass verge.”

The court heard a passing ambulance stopped to offer assistance.

“Whilst speaking with her, the crew noted she was acting very strangely,” said Mr Craib.

“She smelt strongly of alcohol and it was apparent she was heavily under the influence.”

The fiscal depute said: “She stated several times that she didn’t want any help and soon after she made off from ambulance staff towards Loch Faskally.

“The witnesses followed the accused from a distance.

“While the accused was close to the water’s edge, she fell in.

“She then clambered back out before undressing down to her underwear.

“Then she entered the loch and began swimming.”

Thrown a life jacket

Emergency services – including police and fire crews – were scrambled to the scene.

Mr Craib said: “The accused swam out to the centre of the loch, a distance of about 200 metres.

“She then appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

“A kayaker entered the loch and paddled towards the accused. He threw her a life jacket.

“The accused was able to use it as a buoyancy aid and was able to swim back to shore.”

Barnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Back on dry land, she was met by police and assessed by paramedics.

“She did not have any injuries,” said Mr Craib.

“She was then taken to police headquarters where the drink-drive procedure was carried out.”

Barnes, of Bourbon Road, Lambeth, was breathalysed and found to be over the limit (67mics/ 22)

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, handed Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC letters written in support of his client from her godfather, who works as a psychiatrist.

Deferring sentence for further reports, the sheriff told Barnes: “This is too significant a case to sentence based on the information that is before me today.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at 'Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced
David Dickie.
No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with 'sadistic' child abuse images…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cocaine driver and blood assault
James Maxwell was jailed for five years.
Fife loner jailed after researching school atrocities online and buying gun and ammunition
Graham Moir.
Brechin drug dealer kept illegal air rifle because it 'looked cool'