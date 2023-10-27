A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker

A drink-driver sparked a rescue operation when she abandoned her car on the A9, stripped to her underwear and tried to escape in a nearby loch.

Rachel Barnes stumbled and fell into Loch Faskally as she ran away from paramedics following a near-miss on the trunk road near Pitlochry.

Stunned ambulance workers then saw the 29-year-old climb back out of the water, undress and jump back in.

More emergency services were deployed as Barnes swam into the middle of the loch.

When she got into difficulties she was rescued by a passing kayaker.

Londoner Barnes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving a black Audi A3 on the A9, near Cluniemore House, Pitlochry, while more than three times the drink-drive limit on September 5.

The court heard she had two recent convictions for drink-driving in England.

‘Acting very strangely’

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “The incident occurred at about 6pm.

“The accused’s vehicle was observed to approach a Give Way junction.

“As she continued towards the junction, there was no sign of the vehicle slowing or giving way.”

He said: “A third party had to swerve to avoid a collision.

“The accused’s vehicle then came to a rest half-way on the carriageway and half-way on a grass verge.”

The court heard a passing ambulance stopped to offer assistance.

“Whilst speaking with her, the crew noted she was acting very strangely,” said Mr Craib.

“She smelt strongly of alcohol and it was apparent she was heavily under the influence.”

The fiscal depute said: “She stated several times that she didn’t want any help and soon after she made off from ambulance staff towards Loch Faskally.

“The witnesses followed the accused from a distance.

“While the accused was close to the water’s edge, she fell in.

“She then clambered back out before undressing down to her underwear.

“Then she entered the loch and began swimming.”

Thrown a life jacket

Emergency services – including police and fire crews – were scrambled to the scene.

Mr Craib said: “The accused swam out to the centre of the loch, a distance of about 200 metres.

“She then appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

“A kayaker entered the loch and paddled towards the accused. He threw her a life jacket.

“The accused was able to use it as a buoyancy aid and was able to swim back to shore.”

Back on dry land, she was met by police and assessed by paramedics.

“She did not have any injuries,” said Mr Craib.

“She was then taken to police headquarters where the drink-drive procedure was carried out.”

Barnes, of Bourbon Road, Lambeth, was breathalysed and found to be over the limit (67mics/ 22)

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, handed Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC letters written in support of his client from her godfather, who works as a psychiatrist.

Deferring sentence for further reports, the sheriff told Barnes: “This is too significant a case to sentence based on the information that is before me today.”

